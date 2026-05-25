'She gives herself every chance' - Wayne Lordan assesses whether Precise will stay the Oaks trip and gives his Derby view

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Precise provided Wayne Lordan with the 20th Group 1 of his career thanks to a stunning victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the ultra-experienced rider thinks the way she relaxes in her races gives her every chance of seeing out the Betfred Oaks trip.

The sponsors on Monday slashed Precise to 5-2 joint-favourite alongside stablemate Amelia Earhart for the Epsom Classic, and nobody is in a better position to comment on her prospects of staying a mile and a half more than the man who steered her to success on Sunday.

It was Lordan's third time riding Precise, having been on board for her Fairyhouse debut and again when she won the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last August, and he waxed lyrical about her dazzling display at the Curragh on Sunday where she swept by 1,000 Guineas winner True Love in the blink of eye.