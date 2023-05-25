Ruling on Jockey Club injunction to prevent Derby protests expected on Friday

The Jockey Club is expecting a ruling on Friday on its application for a high court injunction against Animal Rising's plans to disrupt the Betfred Derby festival at Epsom next weekend.

The injunction will seek to prohibit protesters from entering or throwing objects on to various areas of the racecourse including the track and parade ring, after the protest group publicly broadcast its intention to disrupt the Classic, which takes place on Saturday, June 3.

The Jockey Club on Monday, detailing an expected cost of £150,000 for additional security and including four witness statements, one from chief executive Nevin Truesdale.

The Jockey Club does not intend to present any further testimony and will not speak at the hearing, aside from arguments made by its legal representatives Alan Maclean KC and Antonia Eklund of the law firm Blackstone Chambers.

It is not known whether Animal Rising will present its own evidence at the hearing, with the protest group not required to contest or attend the injunction.

While a brief adjournment could be expected following closing arguments, judge Sir Anthony Mann will determine whether all, part or none of the injunction will be granted. The hearing starts at 10.30am in the Rolls Building, which is used by the High Court of Justice, in central London and is open to the public, with an expected duration of two and a half hours.

The hearing follows a meeting on May 11 between the Jockey Club, BHA and Dan Kidby and Kerri Waters of Animal Rising, organised after the protest group had contacted Epsom to announce its intention to mobilise 1,000 people for the Derby.

The application for an injunction includes details of the £70,000 plus VAT cost incurred by the Jockey Club in providing additional security at Aintree, where protestors delayed the start of the Grand National.

The Jockey Club said it had offered the group a safe place to protest peacefully, directly outside the course, but Truesdale maintained it was its "duty and obligation to do everything we can to protect everyone's safety and prevent a repeat of the illegal and reckless protests we saw at Aintree in April".

