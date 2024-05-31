Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 EpsomHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 EpsomHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

'Races can be won and lost at this point' - Martin Dwyer on how to win at Epsom

Martin Dwyer:
Martin Dwyer: won the 2006 Derby on Sir PercyCredit: MATTHEW WEBB

Martin Dwyer won the 2003 Oaks on Casual Look, 2006 Derby on Sir Percy and 2021 Coronation Cup on Pyledriver.

Stalls and early position

If you’re drawn high you’re racing in a straight line to the elbow, whereas if you’re low you have more ground to cover to push forward to get a position and when you cross back to the rail you can get flattened. You’re better to be in the middle. You need to know the horses around you so when you need to make decisions you can base them on the horses you’re racing against. If you’re behind a horse you don’t think is very good you might get stuck.

Starting stalls have been used in the Derby since 1967
It's best to be positioned in the middle stalls for the DerbyCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Navigating the unique first few furlongs

This is from the start going uphill as you come across to the elbow on the right-hand side. You need to get the best position you can without wasting too much petrol up the hill.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inDerby festival

iconCopy
more inDerby festival
more inDerby festival