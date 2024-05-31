'Races can be won and lost at this point' - Martin Dwyer on how to win at Epsom

Martin Dwyer won the 2003 Oaks on Casual Look, 2006 Derby on Sir Percy and 2021 Coronation Cup on Pyledriver.

Stalls and early position

If you’re drawn high you’re racing in a straight line to the elbow, whereas if you’re low you have more ground to cover to push forward to get a position and when you cross back to the rail you can get flattened. You’re better to be in the middle. You need to know the horses around you so when you need to make decisions you can base them on the horses you’re racing against. If you’re behind a horse you don’t think is very good you might get stuck.

It's best to be positioned in the middle stalls for the Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Navigating the unique first few furlongs

This is from the start going uphill as you come across to the elbow on the right-hand side. You need to get the best position you can without wasting too much petrol up the hill.