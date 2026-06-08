Police investigating fight that broke out on Derby day at Epsom

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Police are investigating after a fight broke out at Epsom on Derby day.

The incident at the course on Saturday was said to have been dealt with by security staff, with the matter then handed over to the police.

A spokesperson for Epsom racecourse said: "Our security teams and police on site responded quickly to an incident on Saturday.

"This matter is now being dealt with by Surrey Police so it would not be appropriate to comment further, other than to say that this sort of behaviour has no place at our racecourse."

Footage has emerged which appears to show a fight inside the stands at Epsom with two men trading blows in front of a crowd of racegoers.

With relentless rain affecting Saturday's fixture, many racegoers were forced to shelter from the weather inside the grandstands and shouts and screams could be heard in response to the shocking scenes.

A witness told The Sun that another person caught up in the incident was taken away by ambulance.

Arrests were also reported to have been made, although Surrey Police did not confirm them.

Epsom attracted its biggest crowd to the two-day fixture since 2022 after numerous changes were implemented to boost the attendance and reinvigorate the atmosphere.

There was a generally positive response to the initiatives, such as the free DerbyFest and a community zone with open-top buses on Tattenham Corner, and the track's general manager Jim Allen on Sunday vowed to continue the mission to revive the Derby meeting.

Surrey Police have been contacted by the Racing Post.

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