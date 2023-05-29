O'Brien keeping Derby faith in Auguste Rodin as Guineas flop set to be joined by just two outsiders at Epsom

Aidan O'Brien's unwavering faith in is showing no signs of fading as the big 2,000 Guineas flop will be joined by just a pair of rank outsiders from Ballydoyle in the Betfred Derby () on Saturday.

Dee Stakes winner San Antonio will wait for the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday, leaving 80-1 shot and 100-1 rag to complete the team for O'Brien, who is searching for a record-extending ninth win in the famous Classic.

The last time the trainer won the Derby in 2020 with Serpentine he ran six in the race, but he has only one realistic chance of winning this year's race according to the bookmakers.