Who wins the Oaks?

Thundering On runs for Joseph O'Brien Credit: Patrick McCann

James McGeown has been in touch with his Oaks selection and, whether he meant it or not, it’s a top pun.

He said: “Thundering On to storm home in the Oaks.”

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