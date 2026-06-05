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Oaks day LIVE: Classic favourite Amelia Earhart easy to back and Ryan Moore wary of rival with 'good turn of foot'
Summary
- Epsom's Classic weekend gets under way on Friday with the Betfred Oaks (4.00)
- Amelia Earhart and Legacy Link head the market for fillies' Classic
- The Betfred Diomed Stakes (2.40) also features on Friday's card
- Six races from Epsom's Group 1 card set to be aired on ITV
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Epsom's Classic weekend gets under way on Friday with the Betfred Oaks (4.00)
- Amelia Earhart and Legacy Link head the market for fillies' Classic
- The Betfred Diomed Stakes (2.40) also features on Friday's card
- Six races from Epsom's Group 1 card set to be aired on ITV
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Who wins the Oaks?
James McGeown has been in touch with his Oaks selection and, whether he meant it or not, it’s a top pun.
He said: “Thundering On to storm home in the Oaks.”
Got a fancy for the big race or something else on the card? I want to hear from you.
Get in touch by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
'Amelia Earhart continues to be easy to back'
Shall we have a look at the market for the big race today, the Oaks?
Amelia Earhart is the favourite at around 9-4.
Brian O'Keeffe, spokesperson for BOYLE Sports, said: “Amelia Earhart continues to be easy to back as Aidan O'Brien bids for a 12th Epsom Oaks victory, but Irish punters are still backing the raiding party to be successful.
“Thundering On is the mover this morning and we’ve now cut her into 4-1 from 5s, with O’Brien’s second string Cameo the big ante-post plunge having been as big as 20-1 earlier this week.”
BOYLE Sports: 9-4 Amelia Earhart, 3 Legacy Link, 4 Thundering On, 15-2 Cameo, 11 Venetian Lace, 16 A La Prochaine, 20 On Message, 22 K Sarra, 33 Sugar Island.
Track testing
Andrew Cooper isn't the only one out on track early this morning, as Maddy has spotted an intriguing ground study funded by the Hong Kong Jockey Club taking place near the winning post.
Who knew throwing a ball on the grass counts as testing the going? Not me.
Ryan Moore looking forward to Oaks favourite
Ryan Moore is a man of few words but he has managed to spare a few of them for the Oaks and seems assured Amelia Earhart will handle conditions today.
He said: "She started this season with a nice win in the Cheshire Oaks, a race we've used in the past for the likes of Minnie Hauk en route to Epsom, so hopefully it will prove to be a good prep again.
"She's a big filly that will get the trip well and I don't think the rain will be an issue. I'm looking forward to a good run from her."
He is not dismissing his opponents, however, and reckons Legacy Link is not the only danger in the field.
Writing in his World Pool blog, Moore added: "She [Legacy Link] looks as if she will be suited by the step up in trip and is one to take seriously.
"Thundering On of Joseph O'Brien's was a good winner of the Salsabel Stakes at Navan, she looks an interesting filly with a good turn of foot, and I can see her also being a threat."
Non-runners
It's still early doors but all the big names are ready to rumble this afternoon, with just three non-runners at Epsom so far.
Non-runners
2.05 9. Benefacta
3.15 6. Hand Of God
5.15 8. Awaken
Classic angles
The Derby festival is not only huge from a racing perspective but also for bloodstock aficionados, and Martin Stevens has been singling out pedigree pointers for the next two days.
Check out his brilliant insight into the two Classic contests – including the chance of a 230-year-old record being matched – here.
Word from the clerk
Maddy Playle is our woman on the ground at Epsom this morning and has already tracked down clerk of the course Andrew Cooper for a word on conditions.
Evoke takeover deal agreed
Racing may be our main focus today but away from the track there's some early news that Bally's Intralot has agreed to a takeover of William Hill's parent company Evoke.
The deal between Evoke and the Greek lottery and gambling operator is reported to be worth approximately £243 million.
You can read more about the takeover agreement here.
Ground drying for Oaks day
It felt like the rain went on forever in Epsom yesterday but in reality the track got away fairly lightly and it seems to have allowed conditions to dry a little.
The track has now quickened marginally to good to soft, good in places for the Oaks and I'm happy to say it's a bright morning here in Epsom, for all there is plenty of clouds in the sky.
Fingers crossed the rain stays away for racegoers this afternoon, though there is a chance of a light shower.
Good morning!
Good morning and welcome to an exciting couple of days at Epsom, starting this afternoon with the Betfred Oaks.
Heavyweight owners Juddmonte and Coolmore will go head-to-head in this afternoon's fillies' Classic and the market fancies Aidan O'Brien's Amelia Earhart to emerge victorious over Legacy Link.
We've also got five more races from the track set to air on ITV, plus the small matter of the Derby tomorrow, so be sure to stay tuned for all the build-up and reaction to what should be a brilliant day of racing ahead.
Got a strong fancy for the Oaks? Let me know via liveblog@racingpost.com