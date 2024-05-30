Oaks day forecast to start on good-to-soft ground after Epsom rainfall 'less than expected'

Betfred Oaks day at Epsom is poised to start on good-to-soft ground after improved forecasts suggested the total rainfall set to hit the track would be less than expected.

Thursday had been earmarked as the greatest risk of showers, with thundery downpours expected to bring 5mm, but that forecast has since improved and the rainfall is expected to be lighter than first thought.

Speaking at 4pm on Thursday afternoon, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We moved the ground to good to soft first thing this morning, having at that point been dry since Tuesday afternoon. That produced a GoingStick reading of about 6.1, which is very much in keeping with good-to-soft ground.

"Thus far today we've had about a 1mm of rain, which came late morning in a couple of light showers, and we've been dry all afternoon until now. It looks as if we will potentially be seeing some showers here in the late afternoon/early evening still. We're seeing stuff on the radar not far north of London now but it hasn't got to us yet.

"It's ended up not being as wet a day across the eastern part of the country as certain forecasts suggested. There are places still seeing rain but they may just be a bit more scattered and a bit lighter than was first thought.

"Most suggestions are still saying that even if we see a shower, they are unlikely to be the sort of heavy, thundery type. We are probably looking at no more than 3-4mm through the evening, if that.

"It was always going to be the afternoon/evening that was going to be the greatest risk to us, and we're approaching that time now, so we'll see what that brings, but as thing stands we'll be coming in tomorrow starting proceedings on good to soft.

"You wouldn't rule out a bit of drizzle on Friday actually. We're on the edge of a bit of cloudy, drizzly activity, so it's not necessarily going to be bone dry here tomorrow. Saturday still looks a dry day."

