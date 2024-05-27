Los Angeles: the unbeaten colt who could be the star in the Derby for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien has trained four of the last seven Betfred Derby winners, but only Auguste Rodin was his first-string contender. While City Of Troy is the 7-4 ante-post favourite despite his 2,000 Guineas disappointment, his biggest threat may come in the form of stablemate Los Angeles , the only unbeaten trial winner in the race. Here we look back on his exploits so far . . .

The back story

Los Angeles is owned by the Coolmore partners with Westerberg, the racing operation of Georg von Opel, and is a son of 2012 Derby winner Camelot out of an unraced Dansili mare Frequential.

Camelot has sired 11 Group 1 winners but is yet to strike in the Epsom Classics, with Pink Dogwood faring best when finishing second in the 2019 Oaks. He will have a big chance this year, being represented by three runners – none more fancied than Los Angeles.

The profile

Los Angeles boasts a perfect record heading into Saturday's race and is the only unbeaten trial winner in the line-up.

The first of his of wins came at Tipperary over 1m1f in September and the imposing colt looked every inch a stayer, picking up on the yielding ground in the final stages to win comfortably by over two lengths.

A month later, he made it two from two with Group 1 glory in the Criterium De Saint-Cloud. The testing conditions didn't deter the colt and he came up the standside rail to power to a gutsy neck success in the 1m2f contest.

Los Angeles: winning on his debut at Tipperary in September Credit: Caroline Norris

On his three-year-old debut, Los Angeles started 4-5 favourite for the Group 3 Leopardstown Derby Trial and obliged by a length over stablemate Euphoric. The performance may have been workmanlike but Los Angeles proved he can go on quicker ground and he looked ready for the step-up to the Derby trip.

What connections said

After his debut win

Chris Armstrong, stable representative: "He's a lovely horse and is going to come on an awful lot. It was a good introduction and he's going to be a lovely middle-distance horse for next year. Something like the Beresford or the 1m2f race at Saint-Cloud at the end of the year could suit. He's a horse to look forward to. Whatever he does at two is a bonus."

After his Group 1 win at Saint-Cloud

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "Christophe [Soumillon] was very happy with him. He's a very big horse and you'd imagine he's going to be much better next year. We felt the experience would do him good and Christophe said he picked up very well."

After his Group 3 Leopardstown Derby trial

Wayne Lordan, jockey: "He's a lazy horse at home, so coming here today we went a nice even gallop and when I got stuck into Los Angeles he found plenty, I even thought the last half-furlong he was only doing what he had to. I think when he goes up in trip after that run he'll step forward a good bit."

Los Angeles: remained unbeaten on his seasonal debut at Leopardstown this month Credit: Caroline Norris

When previewing this season

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "He's a big, powerful, strong horse. He always worked like a much quicker horse than he should have been. He's very big and shouldn't have shown as much as he did, but he always showed loads from the day we started working him. We'll go to a Derby trial with him and see what happens."

Ante-post watch

Los Angeles earned ante-post quotes of 40-1 with bet365 for the Derby after winning on his debut, and was subsequently halved in price after his Group 1 win in France by Paddy Power and Derby sponsors Betfred.

His odds shortened further after the dramatic disappointment of City Of Troy in the 2,000 Guineas in early May, with Betfred then offering 16-1.

On May 12, Los Angeles's odds were halved again due to his performance in the Derby trial. He became a general 8-1 chance, but he's now best priced 7-1 and generally 6-1 to win at Epsom on June 1.

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Ladbrokes: 9-4 City Of Troy, 5 Ambiente Friendly, 11-2 Los Angeles, 7 Ancient Wisdom, 11 Dancing Gemini, 12 Diego Velazquez, 14 Macduff, 20 Bellum Justum, Illinois, Voyage, 25 bar

