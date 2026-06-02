Lightning proves no barrier as 1,100 strong workforce sets about Epsom's £6 million rebirth

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A storm broke out to add to the general hullabaloo at Epsom on Tuesday as preparations continued ahead of the Betfred Derby meeting, which begins on Friday.

Lightning struck at the five-furlong marker and rain came down at various intervals, but it did not stop an army of hi-vis-clad workers in their mission to transform the venue into one befitting a major British racing festival.

The track was granted special dispensation to begin construction on the Hill three weeks in advance rather than the usual two, and more than £6 million of investment, 1,100 people and 82 different contractors have been parachuted in to revitalise one of the world's greatest races.

Last year's meeting attracted a measly 22,312 in the paid enclosures, but it is hoped nearly three times that many will make their way on to the Downs this year, a desire which has seen the track transform into a different site compared to this time last week when Legacy Link, Ancient Egypt and company stretched their legs at the official gallops morning.

The new Galileo's marquee on the stands' side at Epsom. It will host the O Beach Ibiza experience

Glorious sunshine has made way for dreary rain, however, but a stage has emerged in the centre of the course, surrounded by a series of otherworldly tents, and lorries containing infrastructure for fairground rides.

Closer to the finish line, tractors and Transit vans are stationed on the Tarmac in front of the grandstands alongside a collection of wheelie bins and faux foliage and Betfred branding which is springing up in every corner.

Eager to showcase the progress of this facelift, Epsom ushered the press on to the course throughout the morning, with the team behind Nick Luck's Daily Podcast and the Racing Post's Lee Mottershead already long gone by the time the latest drove of guests arrived at 11am.

The project is so vast that it took a souped-up golf buggy to tour the evolving site, but the engine revs were duly silenced for the benefit of Michael Attwater's passing string, the only pause in an otherwise whirlwind visit.

The inside of the new owners' and trainers' facility at Epsom

There are plenty of new things to see. An array of swish marquees and a bleachers-style viewing platform line the home straight, and a new owners' and trainers' facility is being furnished for those lucky enough to have a runner at the meeting.

However, the unique history of the race has not been forgotten. Flagpoles on the roads surrounding the course honour winners from years gone by, with the silks of the 1853 Derby winner West Australian providing the welcome for car park three, and the colours of Galileo fittingly located next to Sea The Stars just off the roundabout.

It is also hoped some of the Derby's old charm will return this year, with open-top buses and a carnival atmosphere expected on the Hill. That area has always been free to enter, but this year revellers can enjoy main-stage performances from the likes of Pixie Lott and Lemar as part of the track's new DerbyFest event.

Looking down towards Tattenham corner at Epsom

Talk of main stage and Wayne Lineker's O Beach Ibiza makes it feel more like Glastonbury than Epsom – let's hope the view of the action isn't obscured by hundreds of those 20-foot high banners they get at Worthy Farm!

There is also a new community zone, where local businesses and charities have been gifted use of the buses at Tattenham Corner, and these new initiatives have been well received as general manager Jim Allen and his team report promising ticket sales, with several enclosures already sold out across Friday and Saturday.

It is hard to gauge whether numbers on the Hill will reach anywhere near the rumoured one million people in 1951, with the public more likely to be influenced by the inclement weather than the presence of the King and Queen.

Epsom racecourse on Tuesday

News of the royals' attendance came early, giving Epsom plenty of time to respond to growing media attention. More space has already been made for seating in the press room by relocating the catering area.

Lunchtime meant little to clerk of the course Andrew Cooper, who was out on the hallowed turf with stick in hand, having already made a trip to the track in the very early hours, such was his eagerness to check the rain gauge in the winner's enclosure.

That early 5mm reading rose plenty during the day, and both he and Allen smiled through gritted teeth when asked about the possible effects of the forecast rain across the two-day meeting.

Their nerves are understandable, but it would take a lot to rain on this particular parade.

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