Kieren Fallon: 'Constitution River would have won the Derby - but Aidan O'Brien will win it anyway as I can't see any real opposition'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Former Ballydoyle stable jockey Kieren Fallon is confident Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club winner Constitution River will have no issue seeing out a mile and a half this season and firmly believes he would have triumphed in the Derby had trainer Aidan O'Brien and owners the Coolmore partners chosen Epsom over Chantilly.

O'Brien said before the race that he and Coolmore had been tempted by Epsom for Constitution River, but they boast a strong hand even without him in the Betfred Derby this Saturday, with ante-post favourite Benvenuto Cellini , Pierre Bonnard and five stablemates among 17 confirmations for the Classic.

Instead they opted for the French Derby with Constitution River and the decision paid off spectacularly when the Wootton Bassett colt overcame a wide draw to lead home a one-two-three for connections.