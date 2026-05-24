Joseph O'Brien has warning for punters over Oaks prospect gambled into 8-1 from 16-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Thundering On has been the subject of a significant gamble in the Betfred Oaks but trainer Joseph O'Brien says the filly is not certain to head to Epsom, with the Prix de Diane also an option.

The daughter of Frankel had two runs as a juvenile, finishing fourth in a Curragh maiden before chasing Sugar Island home in Group 2 company in October, and was beaten a short head by Skydance at Leopardstown on her reappearance last month.

Despite being a maiden, she was went off a well-backed 11-4 favourite in the Salsibil Stakes at Navan on her last start and relished the step up to a mile and a quarter under Joey Sheridan to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Ladbrokes reported a big move for her on Saturday for the Epsom Classic when she was supported from 16-1 into 8-1.

Joseph O'Brien is targeting either the Oaks or Prix de Diane with Thundering On Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien said on Sunday: "A final decision is yet to be made on Thundering On as she has the option of the Diane or Epsom. It'll be one of those two. The Diane is looking strong and the Oaks is looking strong too but maybe a bit more open.

"We have to see how her final work goes over the next week or so and we'll discuss it with the owners."

The Owning stable will be represented in the Betfred Derby at Epsom by Leopardstown Derby Trial winner James J Braddock .

O'Brien added: "It looks most likely that James J Braddock will go to the Derby. We have some other options but when you win a trial and you're in the top four or so in the betting for Epsom, you have to roll the dice. He's an exciting colt."

Betfred Oaks, Epsom, June 5

Betfred: 2 Amelia Earhart, 3 Legacy Link, 4 Precise, 7 Thundering On, Venetian Lace, 10 Cameo, 16 K Sarra, A La Prochaine, 25 bar.

Read more:

Derby betting descends into chaos with confusion over Constitution River target following significant market move

Kieran Shoemark and Ed Walker enjoy Group 1 glory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup with Almaqam as Minnie Hauk well beaten

Precise roars back to her best for Wayne Lordan in Ballydoyle one-two ahead of Ryan Moore on True Love

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



