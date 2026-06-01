Joseph O'Brien gives Oaks green light to classy filly as he sends 'two legitimate contenders' to Epsom Classics

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Joseph O'Brien will saddle a strong candidate in both the Betfred Derby and Oaks this week after connections decided on Monday that Thundering On will join James J Braddock at Epsom, forming a two-pronged attack on the Classics.

O'Brien, who has two Irish Classics and one in Britain to his name as a trainer, saddled Tennessee Stud to finish third in last year's Derby but James J Braddock is arguably his best chance yet of winning the race.

The Zarak colt landed a Curragh maiden in impressive fashion last year before finishing fifth on his reappearance in the Ballysax. However, he stepped forward markedly from that effort to beat Pierre Bonnard by a short head in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown last time.

He is a 10-1 chance to become the first horse since High Chaparral in 2002 to land the Leopardstown Group 3 en route to Epsom glory.

James J Braddock (left) could be O'Brien's best chance of a Derby winner as a trainer Credit: Caroline Norris

Thundering On broke her maiden at the fourth attempt when landing the Salsabil Stakes at Navan by three and a quarter lengths. Connections had been mulling over the Oaks or a tilt at the Prix de Diane later in the month and have opted for a trip to Epsom on Friday.

"Thundering On is training well and I think the Oaks is the right race for her," said O'Brien. "There's a bit of rain around during the week, which I don't think will inconvenience her or James J Braddock. They've both won their trials so they've earned their spot and I think they're two legitimate contenders.

"Benvenuto Cellini looks classy but Epsom is a stiff test and the ground is still a question mark, but he does look very classy. Outside of him, it looks very open and we have a formline with Pierre Bonnard."

O'Brien trained Thundering On's dam, Thundering Nights, to win the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes and while she was at her best over a mile and a quarter, he is hopeful his Oaks contender will be comfortable at a mile and a half given how she hit the line at Navan in a race Ezeliya landed en route to Epsom in 2024.

O'Brien added: "Thundering On couldn't have done any more than she did at Navan. I'd be hopeful she'd get the trip. Her dam didn't get any further than a mile and a quarter, that was her maximum. But she's by Frankel and Navan is a stiff ten furlongs and she certainly was good at the line there."

Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom, Saturday)

Betfred: 7-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Item, 7 Pierre Bonnard, 9 Maltese Cross, 10 James J Braddock, 12 Bay Of Brilliance, 14 Ancient Egypt, 20 bar

Betfred Oaks (4.00 Epsom, Friday)

Betfred: 2 Amelia Earhart, 3 Legacy Link, 4 Precise, 7 Thundering On, 8 Venetian Lace, 12 Cameo, 16 bar.

Read more:

Benvenuto Cellini tops seven-strong Derby team for Aidan O'Brien as 17 go forward for Epsom

'I think he's a Group 1 horse' - Karl Burke warns punters not to discount his improving colt in Coronation Cup cracker

How Aidan O'Brien is threatening to outperform his greatest seasons

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