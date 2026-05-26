John Gosden 'very happy' with Oaks chance Legacy Link after Epsom workout - as Amo's big Derby hope is also put through his paces

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John Gosden has known since last year's Fillies' Mile that Legacy Link would be his stable's Betfred Oaks representative and the spectacularly bred filly passed through a crucial course workout on Tuesday morning.

Gosden used the Musidora as a stepping stone for Epsom with Soul Sister in 2023 and is treading the same path with Juddmonte's star filly, who is a 100-30 chance after landing York's key trial.

The owner's retained rider Colin Keane was reunited with Legacy Link for a workout at Epsom's official gallops morning when she was given her first taste of Epsom's camber alongside lead horse Danger Man.

"I was very happy with her," Gosden said. "She went up to the top for the mile and 110 yards start, did a turn there, did a half speed down the hill, got on the correct lead and then into the straight and picked up well. I always pull up early as the ground tends to run away from you.

"She’s a Musidora winner and did that well. She showed a good attitude and the extra distance there seemed to suit her. Her mother stayed a mile and a half with us, and she’s by Dubawi. They’re not known for stamina, but she seemed to kick in strongly in the latter part of the race.

"We thought when she ran in the Fillies’ Mile last year, she ran on the late and we thought if we’d got an Oaks filly it’s her. That was a good race and it's getting stronger all of the time. They’re a good bunch of fillies."

While the mile and a quarter of the Musidora is the furthest Legacy Link has run in her career, Keane was quick to encourage the Gosden team to consider the Oaks and is confident the extra distance will bring out improvement.

"I think that's when you'll see the best of her when she goes a mile and a half," he said. "We didn't do anything too strenuous, it was just to give her a look around the track. She seemed to handle it well, came down the hill well and went to the line nicely. She corrected herself when she needed to, which you like to see."

Ancient Egypt is put through his paces at Epsom Credit: Megan Rose Photography

Charlie Johnston was similarly pleased with his Betfred Derby candidate Ancient Egypt , with Amo Racing's 1.1m guineas yearling purchase the clear physical standout among the five gallopers.

The Listed Newmarket Stakes winner is a 20-1 shot for next month's prize and was having his first serious piece of work since his reappearance win when negotiating the course under David Egan, with Vincenzo Peruggia acting as his lead horse.

"We’re not here to find out how good he is but we just felt there was no downside to coming here," Johnston said. "We came down last night and stayed overnight in the stables. He’s been and had a wander around the paddock and had a nice swing around the track, so we’ve dotted every I and crossed every T.

"It’s nice for David to get a feel for him again in that sort of environment. For a big horse we were hopeful this track wouldn’t hold any fears given he came down the Dip at Newmarket so well and we were very pleased. He came down the hill nicely, switched leads into Tattenham Corner without having to be told to."

Johnston saddled Lazy Griff to finish second in the Derby at 50-1 last year and feels he is represented by a different kind of athlete this time around.

"He’s going into it 5lb lower than what Lazy Griff did last year," he said. "For me the trip isn't a question mark, I think he’ll improve for the distance and I’m confident of that. He’s going to have to improve 10-14lb. We're hopeful he’ll handle the track. He’s a pretty laidback horse who I think will handle the occasion.

"The only question mark is if he’s good enough and we’ll find that out on the day. We were completely under the radar last year. There are probably a few more eyes on this horse because of who owns him and how much he cost. He’s a different type of horse but we’re bringing him here and expecting him to be in the shakeup."

Venetian Lace (grey silks): ran a promising Oaks trial in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The trainer will also be represented by the 1,000 Guineas runner-up Venetian Lace in the Oaks, although his confidence has been tempered by the weekend action.

He said: "Until Sunday I thought she had the best form in the race. I saw the Irish 1,000 Guineas live and that frightened me quite a bit. She’s the other way around in that I have no doubt that she’s good enough – she’s placed twice at Group 1 level – but the trip is an unknown, but both sides of the pedigree give you encouragement."

Betfred Oaks (4.00 Epsom, June 5)

Paddy Power 5-2 Amelia Earhart, Precise, 100-30 Legacy Link, 7 Thundering On, 8 Venetian Lace, 16 Cameo, K Sarra, 20 A La Prochaine, 33s bar.

Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom, June 6)

Paddy Power 5-2 Benvenuto Cellini, 3 Constitution River, 7-2 Item, 8 Maltese Cross, Pierre Bonnard, 10 James J Braddock, 14 Bay Of Brilliance, 20 Ancient Egypt, Hawk Mountain, 33s bar.

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