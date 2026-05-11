Jan Brueghel 'nearly died' last year - now Aidan O'Brien is relishing prospect of 'proper race' against Calandagan in Epsom rematch

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Aidan O'Brien is preparing last year's winner Jan Brueghel and dual Derby hero Lambourn for a potential blockbuster clash with the world's best racehorse, Calandagan, in the Coolmore Coronation Cup .

Calandagan's most recent defeat came in the Epsom Group 1 last season when he was denied by half a length in a pulsating tussle with Jan Brueghel and the runner-up went on to win his next five starts, all at the top level, including the King George and Champion Stakes at Ascot, and the Japan Cup.

O'Brien's contenders enjoyed excellent starts to their campaign at Chester last week, with Jan Brueghel bolting up by two and a half lengths under Ryan Moore in the Ormonde Stakes on Thursday. That was his first start since finishing fourth behind Calandagan at Ascot last July and since suffering a life-threatening episode after choking on some hay at home.

Lambourn's success in the Huxley Stakes a day later was not as easy on the eye but he ground it out in resolute fashion from the front over a trip short of his best to deny Bay City Roller by a neck.

Francis Graffard's stable star is 6-4 favourite for the £1 million Coronation Cup on June 6, while Jan Brueghel is a best-priced 5-2 to have his measure again and Lambourn is a 10-1 shot.

Jan Brueghel walked in hand by rider Shane Kelly at Ballydoyle on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Lambourn enjoys a leisurely trot on Monday morning Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Hopefully Lambourn and Jan Brueghel will be okay and come out of their races last week well – and hopefully Calandagan comes," said O'Brien. "That'll make a proper race and it'll be exciting for everyone to see what's going to happen. That's what we want, we want all the big horses to turn up on those big days. Then everyone can have an opinion.

"Chester was perfect for both. We wanted a sharp, hard pace round there and we were very happy. Ryan did well on Lambourn. He never got a sit for one stride and it's unusual that a horse could do that and still win. He rooted him out and kept digging all the way. The Leger probably was too far for him last season but, in all fairness, he did have a very tough season too. He was entitled to hold up the white flag at that stage.

"I think Ryan will ride Jan Brueghel. He [Jan Brueghel] got sick last year, he choked on a piece of hay and nearly died – he got pneumonia. He did very well to get back."

The Lion In Winter: set for the Lockinge Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

More immediately, O'Brien plans to send The Lion In Winter, Expanded and Mississippi River to the Boyle Sports Lockinge at Newbury on Saturday. The Lion In Winter, who is an 8-1 chance, was placed four times in elite-level company last season and got back to winning ways at Leopardstown last time, beating Expanded by half a length.

"We think The Lion In Winter has come forward from Leopardstown," said O'Brien. "The problem last year was we messed around with the trip a bit and by the time we got to a mile, we had plenty of damage done for the year. This year, we're going a mile all the way so it'll be interesting."

'The minute we flick the switch with Einstein there'll be no turning back'

The highly touted Albert Einstein is set to return to sprinting in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on May 23, having finished third in the Greenham last month. O'Brien has in no way lost faith in the speedy son of Wootton Bassett and believes he will soon be able to show what he is capable of.

Albert Einstein (right) has disappointed twice this season but Aidan O'Brien is keeping the faith ahead of his next run at Haydock on May 23 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Albert Einstein is coming and I know everyone was disappointed but we had to go all the little steps with him," added O'Brien. "He's going to go to Haydock with Brussels. We're nearly there with him, if he's not there for this one, he will be for the next one.

"He doesn't really know what to do yet because we had the brakes on him the whole time and when Ryan dropped him in the Greenham with the hood, he said he didn't know what to do, but we're getting there. Mentally, it was probably good for him to do what we did because we were slowing him down. The minute you flick the switch with him, there'll be no turning back. We're getting closer to touching it."

Coolmore Coronation Cup, Epsom, June 6

Betfred: 6-4 Calandagan, 5-2 Jan Brueghel, 5 Convergent, 10 Lambourn, Goliath, 12 Daryz, 16 Minnie Hauk, 20 bar.

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