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'I've put £5 each-way on at 200-1 because I think he's better than that' - owner-breeder out to cause major Derby shock
Owner Jennifer Dorey, who bred Betfred Derby contender Rebel Rocker from her only broodmare, said the magnitude of the occasion has yet to dawn on her as she prepares to rub shoulders with the biggest bloodstock operations in the world at Epsom on Saturday.
Miss Minuty, the dam of Rebel Rocker, caught Dorey's eye on television when winning a Wolverhampton seller in 2015 and three races later she acquired her for just £14,000 out of a Lingfield claimer.
Rebel Rocker is the third of his dam's four foals to win for Dorey, but dreams of breeding a horse worthy of his place in the Derby were a million miles from her thoughts when Miss Minuty was covered by Cityscape in 2022.
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Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
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- ‘She’s her own worst enemy’ - Aidan O’Brien might be red-hot but Kieren Fallon doesn't trust his 'kinky' Oaks favourite
- Epsom going unchanged as course misses nearby rain - with pleasant forecast for Friday's Oaks day
- 1.30 Epsom: 'This was always the plan' - who's had their eyes on the ultra-competitive sprint over the fastest five furlongs in Britain?
- 'He finished with loads left in the tank' - Tom Segal with four selections for Oaks day at Epsom
- 'A lot of these have no chance - I think there's only two or three to beat, so he has a live opportunity'