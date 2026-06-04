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Derby festival
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'I've put £5 each-way on at 200-1 because I think he's better than that' - owner-breeder out to cause major Derby shock

Epsom: ground is good to firm for Oaks day
The Derby takes place at Epsom on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Owner Jennifer Dorey, who bred Betfred Derby contender Rebel Rocker from her only broodmare, said the magnitude of the occasion has yet to dawn on her as she prepares to rub shoulders with the biggest bloodstock operations in the world at Epsom on Saturday. 

Miss Minuty, the dam of Rebel Rocker, caught Dorey's eye on television when winning a Wolverhampton seller in 2015 and three races later she acquired her for just £14,000 out of a Lingfield claimer. 

Rebel Rocker is the third of his dam's four foals to win for Dorey, but dreams of breeding a horse worthy of his place in the Derby were a million miles from her thoughts when Miss Minuty was covered by Cityscape in 2022. 

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