'It's worrying for the horses' sake more than anything' - Tom Marquand fears Derby protest

Leading rider Tom Marquand spoke on Sunday about his fears for the horses taking part in next month's Betfred Derby if animal rights protesters manage to disrupt the race.

A demonstration by Animal Rising at the Grand National last month caused a delay to the race and was blamed by trainer Sandy Thomson for the fatal fall of Hill Sixteen, who "got so bloody hyper because of the carry on".

Smaller protests have since been staged at Ayr and Doncaster and plans have been publicised for demonstrators, intent on sabotaging the £1.5 million Classic, to gather in large numbers at Epsom on Saturday week.