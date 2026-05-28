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'It's not beyond the realms of possibility' - Ralph Beckett hoping to reverse Chester form as he ponders team for Epsom Classics
Ralph Beckett could still run one, two or three fillies in the Betfred Oaks on Friday week, with only A La Prochaine currently a definite runner.
Third in the Cheshire Oaks behind Epsom favourite Amelia Earhart, A La Prochaine has been tested at the racecourse only twice in her career, but her trainer is hopeful she has what it takes to be competitive in the Oaks.
"I'm very happy with A La Prochaine and she's on her way to Epsom," said Beckett. "She's a forward-going type. We can't be sure but we think she'll cope. I was very pleased with her run at Chester and we think she's come forward for it."
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Published on inDerby festival
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