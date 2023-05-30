'It's everyone's dream to win the best race in the world' - King Power Racing relishing Derby test with The Foxes
Connections of The Foxes insist they would not swap their Dante Stakes winner for any of his rivals in the Betfred Derby and are confident he will thrive over the trip in Saturday's Classic.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's King Power Racing operation has claimed two Group 1 sprints since its first runner in the summer of 2017 but has yet to strike in a Classic, with racing manager Alastair Donald saying "it's everyone's dream" to win the Derby.
Trained by Andrew Balding, The Foxes is King Power's best chance of achieving that dream after he won the Dante by a neck from the fast-finishing White Birch this month to book his place at Epsom.
