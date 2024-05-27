'It's an honour because it's history' - Oaks result will be determined by a female judge for first time
History will be made in the Betfred Oaks, whether Ylang Ylang prevails or Ezeliya or even rank outsider War Chimes. What matters in this instance is not so much the identity of the filly crossing the line first but that of the official confirming she has done so.
Jane Green, who has spent seven years on the team of judges employed by the BHA, will be the official in charge of Friday's big race, announcing the placings and the distances between the horses and deciding who gets the glory if two fillies flash past the post together. It's a big moment for her, judging her first Classic, but it's also quite a significant moment for the sport.
Incredible as it may seem, determining the winners of the Epsom Classics has remained an exclusively male occupation since the races were first staged in the 18th century. Rarely in sport do we get to witness the ending of a streak that has remained unbroken for 245 years, but that's what will happen on Friday.
