'It's a challenging problem for the course' - locals wait anxiously as threat of disruption hangs over Saturday's Derby

Home of the Derby: the words written on several signs as you near the famous Epsom Downs. Saturday's Classic is a momentous day in the calendar as the best three-year-old colts take each other on, but the anticipation of disruption from protesters has left many locals concerned.

The determination of Animal Rising, the group responsible for the delay to Aintree's Grand National last month, to disrupt the Betfred-sponsored race is such that the Jockey Club was granted a High Court injunction last Friday. But even with an extra £150,000 spent on added security, the threat is still ringing loud in the ears of the local community.

"I'm not a massive racegoer, but I never miss the Derby," said Dave Harwood in the beer garden of Epsom's Derby Arms. "Me and the guys always head down, it's the day I look forward to most every year. This year we're going racing then enjoying the FA Cup final, what more could you want?"