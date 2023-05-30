'It would be amazing if we were to win' - meet the in-form apprentice jockey set for a big mount on Derby day

Hackney-born apprentice is relishing his first ride at Epsom on Derby day, when he partners Ancient Times in the most thrilling five-furlong test in Britain.

Fraser, a 7lb claimer based with trainer Harry Eustace in Newmarket, is one of the hottest apprentices in Britain, operating at a 38 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. He has been booked to ride , a general 12-1 chance, for his boss in the on Saturday.

The race, which holds the record for the quickest time over the minimum trip of five furlongs – clocked by Stone Of Folca at 53.69sec in 2012 – will be special for the 20-year-old, who grew up in the London borough of Hackney and will have his family in attendance.

"It's only my second full season riding and for Mr Eustace to trust me means I'm privileged to be in this position," he said. "I've worked hard to get where I am, but I'm really happy to have the back-up and be trusted.

"It's great to be riding in such a race on such a big day and it would be amazing if we were to win it, but I never want to get too far ahead of myself.

"My mother and grandma should definitely be there, and my brother and his family might be there as well. It's going to be a great day."

Ancient Times (light blue cap, left): won the Scottish Sprint Cup last year Credit: John Grossick

The ride on Ancient Times, last year's Scottish Sprint Cup hero, continues Fraser's remarkable rise. He has had 18 victories since riding his first winner – – in September 2021, which came just three years after he sat on a horse for the first time.

"For me, it's going especially well. We are nearly halfway through the year, but I'm already on course to get more rides and winners than I did last year, which is nice," Fraser added.

"It's been ever so pleasing to see the way my season has been going, as I didn't expect the amount of rides and winners I've had already. I've now just got to try to keep my head down, stay focused and not get too far ahead of myself."

Fraser's claim will decrease to 5lb in two wins' time and he hopes his career can continue to blossom further each season he rides.

He said: "The target I've set myself is to always keep trying to get more rides and hopefully that will lead to more winners than the previous seasons.

"It's a small target, but that's going well at the moment and hopefully it's getting my name out there to other people as well."

Epsom intend to ease off watering ahead of Derby



Conditions at Epsom remained good, good to firm in places after watering took place on Tuesday.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We've left the going description as good, good to firm in places and produced a going stick reading this afternoon of 6.7 which is historically in our good territory.

"If you were calling it one thing you'd definitely be saying it was good as we speak. It's a little bit quicker in places in the back straight on the climb and also in the first furlong of the five-furlong race. It's very much good overall.

"The weather outlook remains the same - dry, settled days in the 20-21C, possibly 22C territory. Watering is certainly on hold overnight. I'm going to walk it at six in the morning and take a view on what the next step is.

"Today, we've done a circuit. We've gone around the whole track, which has basically seen something in the three to five millimetre range. We're three days away and it's in a good place. I would suggest in watering terms we'll be able to ease off to a degree.

"I'd like to walk it first thing tomorrow and then see what we do with it for Wednesday."

