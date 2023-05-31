'It was so unusual, almost like an optical illusion' - Aidan O'Brien blown away by Oaks favourite Savethelastdance

Aidan O'Brien thought Savethelastdance's eye-popping 22-length Chester romp might have been an optical illusion before sectional times revealed it was anything but, and now the master trainer cannot wait to see what she can do in the Betfred Oaks (4.30 ).

A field of 11 have been declared for Friday's Classic and Savethelastdance is a best price 11-8 with Sky Bet to hand O'Brien his seventh Oaks in nine years and 11th overall as she takes on the John and Thady Gosden-trained pair Soul Sister and Running Lion.

Reflecting on her stunning Cheshire Oaks victory, a performance which saw her complete the final two furlongs in a quicker time than any of the field in the Lily Agnes over 5f earlier on the card, or the later sprint handicap for three-year-olds, the Ballydoyle maestro concluded what she did there was very rare indeed.

O'Brien said: "Usually when you see those things happening it's a bit of an illusion to your eye and it looks like the rest are stopping. People often say a horse quickened up very well, but often they are not quickening at all but, in fact, getting slower. But the times said she was quickening which was very unusual for a strongly run race like that.

"It was unusual when the times came out and we saw what she had done, but Ryan did say on the day that she absolutely galloped through the line. It was great to see it. She was very impressive."

He added: "They went a good strong gallop and when you have a horse in a race who has a little bit of class, they can come through from behind like she did and win. But what was unusual with her was the way she went through the last two furlongs. She just kept accelerating and I think that makes it unusual, so we're looking forward to the Oaks the same as everyone else.

Aidan O'Brien: "It was unusual when the times came out and we saw what she had done" Credit: Patrick McCann

"It's going to be very interesting to see what happens on better ground. She hasn't done a lot of work since and doesn't need much work as she's a very clear-winded filly, so she's been cantering away and seems very happy. We're looking forward to seeing what's going to happen."

Savethelastdance has yet to encounter any ground without soft or heavy in the going description so she has questions to answer on that front, but O'Brien thinks the quicker surface could be more of a help to her than a hindrance.

He said: "Most Galileos who we have had always wanted good ground and they wouldn't be soft ground horses at all. And, with having Scat Daddy in her bloodline too, you would say she should be suited to it. It will be interesting to see.

"You don't take anything for granted, it's a different track and different ground and it's going to be very exciting to see what she does do.

"When you go up in distance there's a lot of different things that can happen. We've won the Oaks with fillies who have never gone the distance before so there's plenty that could happen. I think there's a lot of quality fillies in there so it will be exciting."

One of the big worries for trainers in the lead-up to the Betfred Derby on Saturday is a repeat of Grand National day, when Animal Rising protests caused havoc and delayed the big race.

When asked how concerned he was over something similar happening at Epsom, O'Brien replied: "It's out of our control, but any delay would be a big negative. Things happen every day to test us all and you just have to make the best of a situation whatever way it has fallen. That's all any of us can do really. It will be the same for everybody.

"Obviously it's not ideal for anybody if there's a delay – the horses, the people involved, everybody.

"Hopefully everybody will see sense and it won't be like that, but all any of us can do is our best and hopefully everybody will see sense and look at the welfare of the animals and people and everybody first."

Epsom: Aidan O'Brien's Derby runners will arrive at the track 48 hours before the race Credit: Edward Whitaker

O'Brien made no secret of the fact that late travel rearrangements had a detrimental effect on his Guineas teams at Newmarket and, with a 1.30 off time for the Derby, once again his string cannot make the trip on the day of the race.

This time the Derby team will arrive at Epsom 48 hours beforehand rather than the day before as was the case ahead of the Guineas, O'Brien feeling it was the most sensible option.

He said: "The Derby horses are leaving Ballydoyle on Thursday afternoon, I think that's the plan. We usually travel on the day, but with the early start we couldn't take that risk.

"We don't have any choice other than to take them earlier this year. We think it's the sensible thing to do and the responsible thing to do.

"The Oaks is not as early as the Derby, but we're sending the fillies early so they are doing the same route as the colts. We'll see what happens."

Betfred Oaks (Epsom, 4.30 Friday)

bet365: 11-10 Savethelastdance, 9-4 Soul Sister, 6 Running Lion, 10 Eternal Hope, 20 Heartache Tonight, 33 Be Happy, Caernarfon, Red Riding Hood, 40 Sea Of Roses, 50 Maman Joon, 66 Bright Diamond

Read more here

Confirmed runners and riders for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom - plus an early tip

Who will win the 2023 Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday based on previous trends?

Johnny Murtagh: 'Aidan did it with Yeats and he could it again with Auguste Rodin in the Derby'

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.