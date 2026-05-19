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'It took me ages to pull her up - that's a very good sign' - Colin Keane is sweet on his Oaks hope for Juddmonte
The top jockey gives his views on 'very nice' Derby contender Item and the difference between riding in Britain and Ireland
Colin Keane is convinced Legacy Link will relish the Betfred Oaks trip and revealed how she took an eternity to pull up at York last week as Juddmonte's number one jockey bids to add a first British Classic to a stunning spell.
Since March, the six-time champion Flat jockey in Ireland has won the Champion Bumper, Musidora and Dante Stakes, not to mention a cluster of other stakes races.
It is approaching the one-year anniversary of Keane's appointment as retained rider to Juddmonte, and the 31-year-old said that getting to know the different British tracks and their way of racing has been a great learning curve over that period – and now he is gunning for Classic glory.
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Published on inDerby festival
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