'It is positive news' - Passenger takes step closer to being supplemented for the Derby

Passenger took a significant step towards being added to next week's Betfred Derby line-up after he pleased connections in a mile workout on the Al Bahathri Polytrack at Newmarket on Saturday morning.

Partnered by Ted Durcan, the unlucky Dante Stakes third cleared away from an older lead horse to put in a serious claim to be added to the Epsom field at Monday’s supplementary stage at a cost of £85,000.

Flaxman Holdings racing manager Alan Cooper was among a number of onlookers with phones in their hand to capture the action as the son of Ulysses winged past just after 8am.

Passenger (Ted Durcan) clears away from his lead horse

Cooper said: "We've just watched Passenger work nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack this morning and we were pleased with what we saw. We'll see how he comes out of this in the next few days before Sir Michael Stoute gives us the full green light for the Derby but it is positive news at the moment."

Cooper was not at York when Passenger was an unlucky loser in the Dante behind The Foxes but was at Newmarket to watch his emphatic debut success last month in the Wood Ditton Stakes.

He added: "I've not seen him in the flesh since he won at the Craven meeting but he's always been a high-class horse. Since then he would appear to have grown up physically and mentally."

Passenger is a general 11-2 fourth favourite to give Sir Michael Stoute a seventh win in the Betfred Derby, which would come just 12 months after the runaway victory of stablemate Desert Crown.

Betfair: 3 Military Order, 4 Auguste Rodin, 9-2 Arrest, 11-2 Passenger, 8 The Foxes, 10 Sprewell, 12 White Birch, 14 Dubai Mile, 20 Waipiro, Espionage, Paddington, 30 bar

Read more:

. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook at odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.