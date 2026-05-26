Is Juddmonte's unbeaten Item the one to end Aidan O'Brien's Derby dominance?

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Aidan O’Brien has won the last three runnings of the Derby and a total of 11 this century. The Ballydoyle maestro is the leading trainer in the race’s history – but could he have his work cut out taking on Juddmonte’s unbeaten Item on Saturday week?

Let’s take a look at the potential star colt's credentials for the Epsom Classic .

The unbeaten record

Item did not make the track until September at two but soon took his record to 2-2 with victories at Kempton and Bath that month.

Colin Keane partnered him on his debut to a three-and-a-half-length success over 7f at the all-weather track and the form has worked out quite well. Runner-up Devon Island won his next two starts at Meydan and was placed in a Group 3, while the third and fifth have since scored in maiden/novice company.

The Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel defied a penalty when stepped up to a mile at Bath. He beat the now 83-rated Blue Courvoisier by three and a half lengths off level weights under Rob Hornby.

Item defeats Action in the Dante Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Testing ground led to Item missing the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster at the back end of last season and he returned in the Dante at York this month. The subject of strong late support before the off, the 11-2 shot beat rivals with a race-fitness edge to score in good style by two and three-quarter lengths.

Item recorded a winning Racing Post Rating of 118 in the Dante over 1m2½f – a figure only beaten by Desert Crown (120, 2022), who landed the Derby on his next start, and subsequent Irish Champion Stakes winner Economics (119, 2024) in the past decade.

Key quotes

Andrew Balding, trainer: “Item is a horse we've always liked. We were going into the deep end a little bit with him at York, but he's answered all the questions and I loved the way he went through the race. We were going to learn something, but I'm delighted with what we saw. I wasn't surprised with his performance.”

Colin Keane, jockey: “I don't think the trip will be a problem, but Epsom is an unknown. York is a lovely galloping track, Epsom is up and down, it's a hard test. But he'll give himself every chance – he's well balanced and travels well. It was a good performance at York, taking on horses who had already run this year on only his third start. He can only improve."

Will he stay? The pedigree view

By Kitty Trice, bloodstock journalist

Item is by Frankel, a dual British and Irish champion sire whose offspring are headed by brilliant middle-distance talents such as Cracksman, Alpinista, Minnie Hauk, Hurricane Lane and Adayar, the last-named a Derby hero in 2021.

However, it's just as important to look at the distaff side of any pedigree. Item is bred on the same Frankel-Lope De Vega cross as Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini, being out of the Grade 1-winning Capla Temptress. That mare landed the Natalma Stakes in Canada as a juvenile and was beaten half a length into fourth in the following season's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Item: will be trying a mile and a half for the first time in the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Capla Temptress never went over further than a mile and a quarter, that attempt coming when a three-and-three-quarter-length seventh in the Belmont Oaks, although there is a bit of stamina in her page via Group/Graded-winning middle-distance performers Stotsfold and Supreme Sound, as well as Cesarewitch victor Top Cees.

Item was not stopping at the end of the Dante and he should be a fascinating contender if lining up at Epsom, for all that it'll be a big ask on just his fourth start and his stamina for a mile and a half is not entirely certain.

Tipster thoughts

By Harry Wilson, tipster

Unbeaten horses such as Item are the most exciting in racing. That’s even more so when considering the Classic generation, largely because we have no way of knowing where their ceiling lies.

Item certainly won’t have the strongest juvenile form on offer in the Derby – he could do no more than win those two races well, though – but the RPR of 118 he achieved when winning the Dante suggests he’s a high-class prospect this year.

Not only did he clock a time that was 7.02 seconds quicker than the preceding Group 2 Middleton Fillies’ Stakes won by the classy See The Fire, but he ran each of the final four furlongs quicker than any rival in the Dante, so he hit the line better than the rest.

Item: his Dante win compared favourably with the Middleton on the clock Credit: Edward Whitaker

Although that is a good sign, it doesn’t prove he’ll stay a mile and a half – his pedigree is iffy in that regard too – and there has to be question marks over the form, given he was one of two horses to challenge down the middle and the other was the pace-setting Action, who has looked awkward this year and is yet to better anything he achieved at two.

Item is entitled to take a step forward from that first start in 226 days and has to be given a Derby chance, but Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River clocked exceptional Topspeed figures when winning at Chester this month and, with both those races franked somewhat at Goodwood on Saturday, they still edge it for me (especially the latter if heading to Epsom).

Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom, June 6)

Betfred: 5-2 Benvenuto Cellini, 4 Constitution River, Item, 8 Maltese Cross, 10 Pierre Bonnard, 12 James J Braddock, 14 Bay Of Brilliance, 20 Ancient Egypt, Hawk Mountain, 25 bar.

Read more:

He's the best Ballydoyle colt in the Derby and by some distance - a new name heads our Epsom power rankings



Derby dream alive for Andrew Balding after Item's Dante heroics - as he confirms Royal Ascot aim for another brilliant York winner

'She gives herself every chance' - Wayne Lordan assesses whether Precise will stay the Oaks trip and gives his Derby view

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