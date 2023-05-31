Racing Post logo
'I'm thrilled to have another chance' - Rob Hornby reunited with Westover for Coronation Cup bid

Westover: returns to Epsom for the first time since his unlucky third in the 2022 Derby
Westover: returns to Epsom for the first time since his unlucky third in the 2022 Derby

Rob Hornby is hoping to banish the memory of his unlucky third in last year's Derby when he is reunited with Westover at Epsom in the Dahlbury Coronation Cup on Friday and believes he is the "standout on paper".

The jockey enjoyed his first ride in Saturday's Classic 12 months ago when he was placed on the Ralph Beckett-trained star, just under three lengths behind the winner Desert Crown, despite failing to get a clear run to the line.

Three weeks later it was Colin Keane who was on board instead when Westover triumphed in the Irish Derby, and while Hornby was back in the saddle for a sixth-place finish in the Arc, he is eager not to miss any more opportunities on the Juddmonte colt in what promises to be an exciting four-year-old campaign.

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 31 May 2023
