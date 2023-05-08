'I was delighted and he looked like he stays so Epsom is the plan' - Jessica Harrington on her big Derby hope

The Betfred Derby is on the agenda for after delighting trainer Jessica Harrington with his impressive success in Sunday's trial at Leopardstown.

The son of Churchill is a general 16-1 chance for the Epsom Classic after he surged clear of his rivals in the Group 3 contest under Shane Foley. The win continued his notable progression following a resolute display on his comeback at Naas in March, and he coped admirably with the step up to ten furlongs at Leopardstown to leave Harrington suitably impressed.

She said: "I was delighted with him. We thought he'd come on for his first run of the season and I think he appreciated a big galloping track. He's a long-striding horse and he put the race to bed after quickening up smartly. He travelled well and looks like he stays, so Epsom is the plan with him at the moment."

The trainer's daughter and assistant Kate Harrington had floated the possibility of a trip to France due to Sprewell's ability in testing conditions, with Mohamed Khalid's colt so far only competing on ground ranging from soft to heavy in four starts.

However, his dam Lahaleeb handled firm going well to win at Grade 1 level in Canada and Harrington does not believe a quicker surface will pose any problems for Sprewell, who has an appealing profile for next month's assignment.

Jessica Harrington: has confidence Sprewell will handle the step up to a mile and a half for the Derby Credit: Patrick McCann

Harrington said: "Nicer ground would be no harm to him as he is a lovely, low mover. Because he is so big, he didn't mind the soft ground as he is so strong he can get through it well.

"There are a lot of mile and a half winners in the family and the dam stayed a mile and a quarter, so there's plenty of stamina in his pedigree too."

Harrington is yet to claim a Derby victory in her illustrious career and Sprewell could provide the trainer with a third Classic win after Alpha Centauri and Magical Lagoon won the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Irish Oaks in recent years.

She added: "It would be lovely, absolutely fantastic to win a Derby."

Betfred: 6 Auguste Rodin, Military Order, 10 Flying Honours, 14 Canberra Legend, 16 Arrest, Dubai Mile, Royal Scotsman, Silver Knott, Slipofthepen, Sprewell, 20 bar

