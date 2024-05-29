'I think she's made for Epsom' - Chris Hayes keen on Ezeliya's chances of handing him a first Oaks victory
Chris Hayes is convinced Ezeliya has what it takes to be a major player in the Betfred Oaks and would not be one bit surprised if she provided her legendary trainer Dermot Weld with a second victory in the Epsom Classic, 43 years after his first.
Lester Piggott on Blue Wind provided Weld with his maiden Oaks success in 1981, and Hayes feels his latest contender has all the necessary attributes to have a major say in the latest running of the race.
Ezeliya is generally 4-1 with the sponsors following a strong staying performance in the Salsabil Stakes at Navan last month, and Hayes cannot wait to have a crack at winning his first Oaks.
