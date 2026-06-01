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Derby festival
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'I think he's a Group 1 horse' - Karl Burke warns punters not to discount his improving colt in Coronation Cup cracker

Convergent (Clifford Lee) wins the John Porter at Newbury
Convergent (centre) winning the John Porter at Newbury on his comebackCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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The £1 million Coronation Cup might be being billed as a rematch between last year's one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan, but Karl Burke has warned punters not to discount the untapped potential of Convergent.

The four-year-old colt has been labelled a Group 1 horse in the making by his trainer and gets the opportunity to fulfil that expectation in a red-hot running of the Coolmore-sponsored contest, which has been moved to Saturday's Derby card from Friday and had its prize-money more than doubled.

Convergent not only has last year's winner Jan Brueghel to negotiate but also the world's best horse Calandagan after eight contenders moved forward for the Group 1 over a mile and a half at Monday's confirmation stage.

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