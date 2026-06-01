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'I think he's a Group 1 horse' - Karl Burke warns punters not to discount his improving colt in Coronation Cup cracker
The £1 million Coronation Cup might be being billed as a rematch between last year's one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan, but Karl Burke has warned punters not to discount the untapped potential of Convergent.
The four-year-old colt has been labelled a Group 1 horse in the making by his trainer and gets the opportunity to fulfil that expectation in a red-hot running of the Coolmore-sponsored contest, which has been moved to Saturday's Derby card from Friday and had its prize-money more than doubled.
Convergent not only has last year's winner Jan Brueghel to negotiate but also the world's best horse Calandagan after eight contenders moved forward for the Group 1 over a mile and a half at Monday's confirmation stage.
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Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
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