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Derby festival
premium

'I think he'll take a big step forward' - Hector Crouch dreaming of Epsom glory with live Derby hope

HECTOR CROUCH
Hector Crouch: "Bay Of Brilliance certainly going to be making the frame I think"Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
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Hector Crouch, who finished fifth on his first ride in the Betfred Derby 12 months ago, is confident he can make the frame this time when he partners Bay Of Brilliance in Saturday's Classic at Epsom. 

Stanhope Gardens overcame a troubled preparation to be beaten just five and a quarter lengths behind Lambourn in last year's Derby under Crouch, who also has Bay Of Brilliance's Ralph Beckett-trained stablemate On Message to look forward to in Friday's Betfred Oaks. 

Bay Of Brilliance, owned by Anthony Ramsden's Valmont, entered the Derby reckoning when going down by a neck to Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial and heads to Epsom off the back of a smooth preparation. 

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