- More
'I think he'll take a big step forward' - Hector Crouch dreaming of Epsom glory with live Derby hope
Hector Crouch, who finished fifth on his first ride in the Betfred Derby 12 months ago, is confident he can make the frame this time when he partners Bay Of Brilliance in Saturday's Classic at Epsom.
Stanhope Gardens overcame a troubled preparation to be beaten just five and a quarter lengths behind Lambourn in last year's Derby under Crouch, who also has Bay Of Brilliance's Ralph Beckett-trained stablemate On Message to look forward to in Friday's Betfred Oaks.
Bay Of Brilliance, owned by Anthony Ramsden's Valmont, entered the Derby reckoning when going down by a neck to Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial and heads to Epsom off the back of a smooth preparation.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
- ‘It was heartbreaking. That should have been our day’ - Dancing Brave and the Derby wounds that never healed
- The Derby needs you! The King and Queen are actively backing our greatest race - now it’s on the rest of us to do the same
- Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last
- Bookmakers unable to split Amelia Earhart and Precise in Oaks market - but our tipster thinks their stablemate is the answer
- 'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'
- ‘It was heartbreaking. That should have been our day’ - Dancing Brave and the Derby wounds that never healed
- The Derby needs you! The King and Queen are actively backing our greatest race - now it’s on the rest of us to do the same
- Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last
- Bookmakers unable to split Amelia Earhart and Precise in Oaks market - but our tipster thinks their stablemate is the answer
- 'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'