'I could see it easing a bit further' - Derby track going changed with more rain expected on Thursday

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The going for the Betfred Derby (4.00 ) changed to good to soft all over on Wednesday, but clerk of the course Andrew Cooper did not rule out the ground easing further with more rain expected on Thursday.

The track was hit by storms and significant showers on Tuesday, and the additional 3mm of rain that arrived on Wednesday morning chased the last of the good ground away from the Derby and Oaks going description.

While the sprint course remains good ground, Cooper anticipates both tracks to ease again by Thursday afternoon, with more rain forecast in Surrey between 7am and 1pm.

"We've had patchy rain on Wednesday and I'm dropping the good in places from the Derby going description," Cooper said on Wednesday afternoon. "It's simply good to soft for now, and I'll leave the five-furlong course as good at this stage.

"There's no more rain this evening but we're expecting a showery front on Thursday from about 7am and again at midday. It looks to be pitched at around four to six millimetres, and anything of that sort of nature you'd start to look at good to soft, soft in places.

"The rainfall kept coming on Wednesday, so it gets into the soil profile and particularly down the home straight I've just started to think there's bits that aren't a million miles off soft in places. I could see it easing a bit further."

Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Precise was the only big-name absentee from the two Classics at declarations on Wednesday morning, and Cooper was pleased to see 107 entries made for Friday.

"That card is now eight races after moving some races around and I thought it would generate 100-plus runners, so numerically it looks a really strong day and ticks every box," he said.

"I suspect the Derby day in runners might end up similar or a little shy of Friday's numbers, because the moved Coronation Cup will produce a smaller field by its nature. We've got a stabling capacity for 119 at this meeting, so that just means we've got a little bit of leeway to accommodate overseas runners, which is great."

Read more on this week's Derby festival:

'Good horses should win from any draw' - excitement builds at Epsom as Anna Lisa Balding weighs in on Britain's leading Derby hope

Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks at Epsom: Christophe Soumillon bags big ride for Aidan O'Brien

Who will benefit from Epsom's deluge in the Derby and Oaks - and who won't?

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