How legendary jump jockey Sir AP McCoy is bidding for Derby glory on Saturday - with a rookie trainer by his side

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Sir AP McCoy is best known for riding winners – and lots of them – at the biggest jumps meetings around, but on Saturday he will be involved in an altogether different occasion when a runner from his yard tackles the Betfred Derby (4.00 ).

Rebel Rocker will compete at Epsom aiming to pull off a fairytale victory, not just for McCoy but for his tenant Faye Bramley , who could become the first woman to train a Derby winner. Jane Chapple-Hyam , who runs Balzac , will be chasing the same historic feat.

The legendary champion

McCoy partnered 4,353 winners and won 20 consecutive champion jockey titles during his legendary career in the saddle.

His major wins include Gold Cups on Mr Mulligan (1997) and Synchronised (2012), and the 2010 Grand National on Don’t Push It, who was owned by his long-time supporter JP McManus. In the same year he also lifted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy.

Sir AP McCoy: the owner of Lodge Down Stables in Lambourn Credit: Alan Crowhurst

He shocked the racing world when announcing his impending retirement after partnering Mr Mole to victory in the 2015 Game Spirit Chase. After his retirement he joined Channel 4 Racing as a pundit, while he is now a member of the ITV Racing team.

He was knighted in 2016 and is also the owner of Lodge Down Stables in Lambourn, where Bramley has been training since last year.

The rookie trainer

Bramley rode briefly before becoming assistant to trainer Seamus Durack for many years. She was initially responsible for looking after the ponies ridden by McCoy’s children, but in 2025 took out a dual-purpose training licence.

She has made an immediate impact, saddling Paggane to win a slew of Listed races in November before Glengouly captured the December Gold Cup. Both horses joined her from the powerful Irish stable of Willie Mullins.

In total, she has saddled nine winners on the Flat and 12 winners over jumps in Britain.

The Derby outsider

There is already a heartfelt story attached to Rebel Rocker, whose dam Miss Minuty was bought out of a seller by Jennifer Dorey for just £14,000. Dorey's decision to put the mare in foal to Cityscape paid off when the resulting colt made a winning debut at Kempton in November.

Rebel Rocker defied odds of 12-1 to land the spoils over a mile under Aiden Brookes, while he gained valuable course experience on his three-year-old reappearance in April by finishing runner-up to Saxon Street in the Blue Riband Stakes. Balzac, who will represent Chapple-Hyam in the Derby, finished third.

The 150-1 chance will be ridden by Rob Hornby on Saturday, and the vibes from Bramley have been positive, according to owner-breeder Dorey, with 20-time champion jump jockey McCoy playing his part in Rebel Rocker’s Classic preparation.

“I think they’re hopeful,” said Dorey. “AP McCoy has been riding him quite a bit and they’ve been trying to make sure he’s as ready for it as he can be."

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