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How Aidan O'Brien is threatening to outperform his greatest seasons
Aidan O'Brien: five Classic wins already this yearCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Aidan O’Brien has been unstoppable in recent weeks.
Constitution River's draw-defying win in the Prix du Jockey Club was a fifth Group 1 of the year and fifth Classic in less than a month, following on from the achievements of True Love, Diamond Necklace, Gstaad and Precise.
It is a haul that leaves the master trainer threatening to rip up the history books once again, with Ballydoyle boasting an enviable hand in the two Epsom Classics this week.
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more inDerby festival
- WATCH: Constitution River lights up Paris | The Front Page
- Joseph O'Brien gives Oaks green light to classy filly as he sends 'two legitimate contenders' to Epsom Classics
- Kieren Fallon: 'Constitution River would have won the Derby - but Aidan O'Brien will win it anyway'
- The house that Galileo built - how the ultimate Derby kingmaker reshaped Britain's greatest race
- 'I think he's a Group 1 horse' - Karl Burke warns punters not to discount his improving colt in Coronation Cup cracker