How Aidan O'Brien is threatening to outperform his greatest seasons

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Aidan O’Brien has been unstoppable in recent weeks.

Constitution River's draw-defying win in the Prix du Jockey Club was a fifth Group 1 of the year and fifth Classic in less than a month, following on from the achievements of True Love, Diamond Necklace, Gstaad and Precise.

It is a haul that leaves the master trainer threatening to rip up the history books once again, with Ballydoyle boasting an enviable hand in the two Epsom Classics this week.