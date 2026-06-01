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Derby festival
premium

How Aidan O'Brien is threatening to outperform his greatest seasons

Michael Tabor: gives Aidan O'Brien a congratulatory pat on the cheek
Aidan O'Brien: five Classic wins already this yearCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Aidan O’Brien has been unstoppable in recent weeks. 

Constitution River's draw-defying win in the Prix du Jockey Club was a fifth Group 1 of the year and fifth Classic in less than a month, following on from the achievements of True Love, Diamond Necklace, Gstaad and Precise.

It is a haul that leaves the master trainer threatening to rip up the history books once again, with Ballydoyle boasting an enviable hand in the two Epsom Classics this week.

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