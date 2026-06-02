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'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
Will Marquand go one better than his second on Khalifa Sat back in 2020?
Tom Marquand believes Maltese Cross represents his best shot at glory in the Betfred Derby, with the trip and track at Epsom holding no fears for the unexposed son of Sea The Stars as he bids to break a spell of Classic domination from Ballydoyle.
Marquand finished second on his first ride in the Derby when 50-1 chance Khalifa Sat chased home Serpentine in 2020, but the Classic credentials of Maltese Cross are far more obvious leading into Saturday's race after landing last month's Lingfield Derby Trial in tenacious fashion.
Aidan O'Brien, who has won five Classics in the space of a month, has two of the first three in the Derby market, namely 7-4 favourite Benvenuto Cellini and 6-1 chance Pierre Bonnard, with Dante winner Item the only other horse shorter than Maltese Cross, the sponsor's 9-1 fourth favourite.
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Published on inDerby festival
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