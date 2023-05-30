Yet to run this season and a 100-1 shot - but 'unconventional' route not denting Roger Varian's confidence in Derby outsider

Roger Varian expects 100-1 outsider King Of Steel to outrun his odds in Saturday's Betfred Derby (), in which he will be a first ride in the race for Kevin Stott.

has yet to run for Varian since owners Amo Racing switched him from David Loughnane's stable and he will be the only horse in the line-up not to have raced this season. The last horse to claim the Derby on their first start at three was the William Haggas-trained Shaamit in 1996.

The son of Wootton Bassett was set to run in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York this month but had to be withdrawn at the start after getting upset in the stalls.

Varian said: “King Of Steel passed a stalls test at Leicester on Monday and the intention is to run him in the Derby. It was a shame he didn’t run in the Dante as I thought he would have finished in the mix on the Knavesmire, which would have set him up nicely for this.

Roger Varian: King Of Steel passed a stalls test at Leicester on Monday and the intention is to run him in the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

“In the end that wasn’t to be, but his work has been really good all spring and to me he looks potentially a good horse. He’s taking a rather unconventional route to the Derby but he’s bred to get the trip and I believe he’s capable of outrunning his odds.”

King Of Steel easily won his maiden as a two-year-old when trained my Loughnane over 1m½f at Nottingham before finishing seventh of eight behind Saturday’s rival Auguste Rodin in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster just ten days later.

Varian's previous best placing in the Derby was when subsequent St Leger winner Kingston Hill finished second to Australia in 2014. HIs only runner since was Third Realm, who finished fifth behind Adayar two years ago.

Amo Racing have had a strong spring with wins in the Craven and Nell Gwyn at Newmarket in April among the highlights, and the growing operation went close to a major Derby surprise when Mojo Star chased home Adayar at odds of 50-1.

Coral: 3 Auguste Rodin, 7-2 Military Order, 5 Passenger, 6 Arrest, 10 The Foxes, 11 Sprewell, 14 Dubai Mile, White Birch, 16 Waipiro, 33 Alder, San Antonio, 40 Artistic Star, 66 Adelaide River, 80 Dear My Friend, 100 Covent Garden, King Of Steel

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.