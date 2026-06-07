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Derby festival
premium

'He never had a chance to follow our plan' - Benvenuto Cellini part-owner says non-runner call was correct

Peter Brant also celebrated a first Derby success as a part-owner of Christmas Day

Peter Brant: a part-owner of Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day
Peter Brant: part-owner of Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day
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Peter Brant confessed to mixed emotions in the wake of a Betfred Derby in which his homebred Benvenuto Cellini found himself at the centre of controversy when starting the race with his near-hind leg caught up on the shelf of the starting stalls. 

Mixed because Brant was still able to celebrate a first victory in the Epsom Classic as one of the five co-owners of Christmas Day. 

The American owner-breeder has become an increasingly important partner in the Coolmore operation, although he had to settle for having two horses running for him in the Derby, as he is not involved in either the pacesetting Action or seventh-placed Pierre Bonnard. 

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