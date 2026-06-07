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'He never had a chance to follow our plan' - Benvenuto Cellini part-owner says non-runner call was correct
Peter Brant also celebrated a first Derby success as a part-owner of Christmas Day
Peter Brant confessed to mixed emotions in the wake of a Betfred Derby in which his homebred Benvenuto Cellini found himself at the centre of controversy when starting the race with his near-hind leg caught up on the shelf of the starting stalls.
Mixed because Brant was still able to celebrate a first victory in the Epsom Classic as one of the five co-owners of Christmas Day.
The American owner-breeder has become an increasingly important partner in the Coolmore operation, although he had to settle for having two horses running for him in the Derby, as he is not involved in either the pacesetting Action or seventh-placed Pierre Bonnard.
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Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
- Opinion: Absurd and nonsensical - why the Benvenuto Cellini non-runner ruling is muppetry of the highest order
- The Derby experience on the Hill dampened spirits - but it was still undoubtedly a net win for Epsom and the sport
- Benvenuto Cellini non-runner Derby call blasted as 'extraordinary act of self-sabotage' by bookmaker chief
- Construction site manager backs Christmas Day to win the Derby - after taking inspiration from 'spooky' time capsule
- 'It's a disaster. They don't deserve it' - sympathy expressed from the Hill and winner's enclosure as Derby day proves a washout
- Opinion: Absurd and nonsensical - why the Benvenuto Cellini non-runner ruling is muppetry of the highest order
- The Derby experience on the Hill dampened spirits - but it was still undoubtedly a net win for Epsom and the sport
- Benvenuto Cellini non-runner Derby call blasted as 'extraordinary act of self-sabotage' by bookmaker chief
- Construction site manager backs Christmas Day to win the Derby - after taking inspiration from 'spooky' time capsule
- 'It's a disaster. They don't deserve it' - sympathy expressed from the Hill and winner's enclosure as Derby day proves a washout