'Good horses should win from any draw' - excitement builds at Epsom as Anna Lisa Balding weighs in on Britain's leading Derby hope

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Here we go. It’s almost D-Day. The draw has been made, the jockeys are booked and the remaining unknown is the weather as Epsom hopes for a Derby to live up to its renewed billing.

Andrew Balding has a two-pronged attack through Item and A Taste Of Glory as he bids for a first success in the race, 55 years after his father Ian won it with Mill Reef.

Mill Reef won from stall 13 while Item will make his challenge from stall three, a berth that has produced three previous Derby winners, and A Taste Of Glory runs from seven.

“It is what it is, you can’t choose the draw,” said assistant trainer and Balding's wife, Anna Lisa Balding. “Item's in good hands under Colin Keane and good horses should win from any draw. You only use the draw as an excuse when you get beat.

“He was very impressive in the Dante and was still green when he got out in front. He’s so lightly raced but it wasn’t a surprise because he was unbeaten and had done some really good work at home. But to do it the way he did, and beat horses who had been talked up beforehand, was exciting.

“He’s a raw-looking horse, long and athletic, and certainly doesn’t look the finished article yet, but he has a very mature mind. We’re hopeful that means he’ll cope with the ordeal of Epsom."

Item defeats Action in the Dante Stakes last time out Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Even for a stable with three Classics and multiple Group 1s, the excitement of having a live Derby contender does not fade.

“It’s brilliant to have a horse like him going to the Derby,” said Balding. “There’s such a buzz around the yard and everyone is really excited. People love good horses and people really love him.”

While Andrew Balding bids for a first Derby success, Aidan O’Brien is chasing a 12th.

Ballydoyle are responsible for four runners, including market leader Benvenuto Cellini , who has been drawn in stall 12 and will be ridden by Ryan Moore.

Benvenuto Cellini: Ryan Moore's chosen mount for the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“We’re as pleased as we can be with the draws,” said Coolmore’s representative Kevin Buckley. “I haven’t had the chance to speak to Ryan or Aidan yet, but I’m sure they’ll be happy enough.

“Benvenuto Cellini has come out of Chester really well and his performance there was one to be excited about. Straight after the race we were already looking to Epsom. We always look forward to Derby day and it’s starting to sink in now.”

Unlike Benvenuto Cellini, stablemate Pierre Bonnard does not head into the race off the back of a win, having been beaten by James J Braddock in the Leopardstown Derby Trial. However, Buckley remained upbeat as the Derby is the race to be at 100 per cent for.

Kevin Buckley: "Benvenuto Cellini has come out of Chester really well" Credit: John Hoy/The Jockey Club

He said: “I’ve been a big fan of Pierre Bonnard since he was a juvenile and he’s done nothing to disappoint this year. He’s been building up steadily and Saturday is D-Day.

“He’s a very capable horse, he’s by Camelot and he’s got a nice enough draw in stall 8. He won’t be concerned by the ground.”

Camelot won the Derby from stall five and Christmas Day will break from that berth this year, while Action completes the Ballydoyle team from stall 11.

Kevin Blake: owner of James J Braddock at the Derby draw Credit: John Hoy/The Jockey Club

Kevin Blake hit the headlines last year when predicting the Derby tricast and this year he has another reason to be excited, given he is the owner of live contender James J Braddock .

“The excitement is off the scale,” Blake said. “I can’t believe it’s happening really. We’re getting closer now and it’s becoming very real. The rain is falling, which we’re happy with, and now the draw has been made we’re just counting down the days.”

James J Braddock was drawn in stall 13, with only Rebel Rocker posted wider, but Blake was upbeat about the berth as he bids to become only the third Derby winner to emerge from that stall.

“I’m actually quite happy,” he said. “Especially when you look at the structure of the race and where the fancied horses are drawn compared to the outsiders.”

Blake also received a positive bulletin from trainer Joseph O’Brien.

“I asked him if there was even one tiny thing he was worried about and he said no,” he said. “Everything has gone super smooth and it couldn’t be better.”

When asked whether this year’s tricast would feature James J Braddock in first, Blake replied: “I haven’t been brave enough to put him on top. I’ve gone Benvenuto Cellini with Christmas Day in second and our lad in third.”

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