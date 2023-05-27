Godolphin's Eternal Hope supplemented for Oaks but Infinite Cosmos among Epsom absentees

Godolphin's Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Eternal Hope has been supplemented for the Oaks for a fee of £30,000, with 15 on course for Friday's Classic at Epsom.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Infinite Cosmos was a 10-1 chance after finishing third in the Musidora Stakes but was a notable absentee at the confirmation stage, while Newbury Fillies' Trial runner-up Bluestocking is also out for Ralph Beckett.

Aidan O'Brien has trimmed his Oaks representation from nine runners to six, with 14-1 chance Never Ending Story among those removed. Recent Naas winner Unless also misses the Classic, but Ballydoyle are responsible for Oaks favourite Savethelastdance, who is now 11-10 generally following the confirmations.

Eternal Hope – who represents Charlie Appleby and William Buick – is the only horse to be supplemented and will be Godolphin's only runner in the Betfred-sponsored contest. She has been cut to 12-1 (from 16) with Coral since her place was secured.

Eternal Hope powered clear of Be Happy to strike by a length and three-quarters last time and will look to emulate Anapurna, who completed the Lingfield-Epsom double in 2019.

Soul Sister: confirmed as Frankie Dettori's final Oaks ride Credit: Edward Whitaker

Frankie Dettori's final Oaks ride has been confirmed as Soul Sister, the impressive Musidora Stakes winner, while Oisin Murphy will ride John and Thady Gosden's other well-fancied runner Running Lion. Connor Beasley and Clifford Lee have also secured rides aboard Caernarfon and Bright Diamond.

Emily Upjohn remains poised for her first start of the season in the Coronation Cup, with nine confirmations made for the Group 1 contest.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly will look to avenge her unlucky short-head defeat in the Oaks 12 months ago and is set for her first run since winning on Champions Day at Ascot in October. Dettori has already been booked to ride.

She is due to clash with last year's Irish Derby winner Westover, who has not been seen since finishing second to the outstanding Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic. He was third over the course and distance in the Derby last year.

Aidan O'Brien confirmed Point Lonsdale, Changingoftheguard and Broome, but Luxembourg and Emily Dickinson were among those not put forward. Appleby kept Hurricane Lane in the race, but 2021 Derby winner Adayar will not feature.

