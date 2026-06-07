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Derby festival
premium

From the Derby winner to Constitution River - a weekend in the life of 'guilty and lucky' Ronan Whelan

No partying for Derby-winning jockey - who was back at Ballydoyle first thing on Sunday morning

Ronan Whelan lasp up the adulation of the crowd
Ronan Whelan: celebrates after winning the Betfred Derby on Christmas DayCredit: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images
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Ronan Whelan hopped off the Derby winner and the next horse he sat on was the French Derby winner as the man-of-the-moment was paired with Constitution River for first lot at Ballydoyle on Sunday morning. 

The 33-year-old became the ninth different jockey to win the Derby for Aidan O'Brien as he partnered 7-1 shot Christmas Day to a famous success, and he admitted the magnitude of the feat began to sink in only at Navan on Sunday where he was showered with hugs, handshakes and high-fives from well-wishers. 

"It's so overwhelming," said Whelan. "And, it's not just overwhelming for me. It is for my dad and girlfriend [Emma Doyle], too. My dad is like a celebrity now after leading him in – it's like he's Tom Magnier, not Tom Whelan! 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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