From the Derby winner to Constitution River - a weekend in the life of 'guilty and lucky' Ronan Whelan

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Ronan Whelan hopped off the Derby winner and the next horse he sat on was the French Derby winner as the man-of-the-moment was paired with Constitution River for first lot at Ballydoyle on Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old became the ninth different jockey to win the Derby for Aidan O'Brien as he partnered 7-1 shot Christmas Day to a famous success, and he admitted the magnitude of the feat began to sink in only at Navan on Sunday where he was showered with hugs, handshakes and high-fives from well-wishers.

"It's so overwhelming," said Whelan. "And, it's not just overwhelming for me. It is for my dad and girlfriend [Emma Doyle], too. My dad is like a celebrity now after leading him in – it's like he's Tom Magnier, not Tom Whelan!