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From the Derby winner to Constitution River - a weekend in the life of 'guilty and lucky' Ronan Whelan
No partying for Derby-winning jockey - who was back at Ballydoyle first thing on Sunday morning
Ronan Whelan hopped off the Derby winner and the next horse he sat on was the French Derby winner as the man-of-the-moment was paired with Constitution River for first lot at Ballydoyle on Sunday morning.
The 33-year-old became the ninth different jockey to win the Derby for Aidan O'Brien as he partnered 7-1 shot Christmas Day to a famous success, and he admitted the magnitude of the feat began to sink in only at Navan on Sunday where he was showered with hugs, handshakes and high-fives from well-wishers.
"It's so overwhelming," said Whelan. "And, it's not just overwhelming for me. It is for my dad and girlfriend [Emma Doyle], too. My dad is like a celebrity now after leading him in – it's like he's Tom Magnier, not Tom Whelan!
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Published on inDerby festival
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