'Five months in this sport is a long time - I'm bound to f*** up at some point!'

Frankie Dettori celebrates Oaks victory aboard Soul Sister
Frankie Dettori is a Classic winner again as Soul Sister lands the OaksCredit: Edward Whitaker

Nobody does it like Frankie Dettori. Nobody ever has, nobody ever will, which means it should have come as no surprise that on an exceptional leg of his fabulous farewell tour, the gift that keeps on giving savoured redemption twice in the space of 80 minutes.

Twelve months ago, this was a day that dished out portents of what was to come.

Dettori survived a kicking attempt by an Oaks outsider in the paddock, only to then be floored by ill fortune in the race itself. Emily Upjohn stumbled on leaving the stalls and lost many valuable lengths. The jockey on the 6-4 favourite's back could not be blamed for a rotten slice of luck, but it might not have been unfair to argue he was later caught napping when, having moved his mount through the field, Ryan Moore was allowed to get first run on eventual short-head winner Tuesday.

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 19:30, 2 June 2023
icon
