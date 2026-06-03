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Derby festival
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Film producer George Waud: conquering the Derby will be 'probably my greatest achievement'

George Waud, owner of Maltese Cross, after the Derby Trial at Lingfield
George Waud: owner of Maltese CrossCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Renowned film producer George Waud believes conquering the Betfred Derby as an owner would be his "greatest achievement" as he nervously awaits his shot at glory with Maltese Cross on Saturday.

Waud, whose credits from the entertainment industry include the Samuel L Jackson cult classic Snakes On A Plane, will have a date with destiny at Epsom when the William Haggas-trained colt attempts to overcome his inside draw in stall one.

Only four horses have defied that inside berth since starting stalls were introduced for the famous Classic in 1967, but two of those, Adayar and City Of Troy, have come since 2021, and Maltese Cross is a 10-1 chance to follow suit, having landed Lingfield's renowned trial last time.

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