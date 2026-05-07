Exciting Gosden colt still on Derby trail despite late Chester withdrawal - plus next race pencilled in for royal winner Portcullis

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

John and Thady Gosden have not given up hope of getting debut winner Water To Wine to next month’s Betfred Derby despite his late absence from Wednesday's Chester Vase.

The son of Kingman was second favourite for the Epsom trial, won by Benvenuto Cellini, before being pulled out when found to have a temperature the previous day.

Water To Wine had been added to the Derby by owner-breeder George Strawbridge at the second entry stage on April 22 at a cost of £14,000.