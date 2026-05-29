Epsom warns of unsettled weather during Derby week - but continues watering amid high temperatures

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Epsom clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has produced the first conditions report for next week's Betfred Derby festival, describing the ground as good, good to firm in places after an unprecedentedly dry month.

The track has had 14mm of rainfall this month, with only 2mm since May 19, and officials have been watering the track to maintain conditions ahead of next week's two-day meeting, which kicks off on Friday.

Epsom hosted its Derby gallops morning on Tuesday and conditions have quickened since then as a result of high temperatures.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Cooper said: "I've called it good, good to firm in places. It's 80 per cent good and 20 per cent on the faster side of good. We're a bit quicker than we were for the exercise morning on Tuesday.

"We've seen some hot days since then, but it's been watered. We've put on around 20mm this week, some of which was on Monday, before we added more on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I'll probably keep us where we are now ahead of Monday. We're thinking of putting on 5mm on Saturday and then leaving it alone until Monday so we can see what the overall picture is like. Monday could be key to the whole week. If we saw 10mm of rain with an unsettled week to come, that'll be it for us, so we'll just have to see."

The forecast is for dry weather over the weekend, with some reports suggesting rain could fall on Monday.

Cooper said: "I expect we won't see rain in this area until Monday at the earliest and that would probably be in the evening and into Tuesday morning. It's looking like a front of rain where everyone will see something, but it won't be the same amount. It could be 5-10mm, but we're still a long way off from Monday, so it could change.

"It's looking like an unsettled week with the possibility of showers all day, but what I'm seeing and hearing doesn't sound like they'll be heavy showers in that period."

The King and Queen will be at Epsom for Derby day on June 6 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On Friday, the Jockey Club confirmed that the King and the Queen will attend Betfred Derby day.

The royal family have long been supporters of the sport, with Queen Elizabeth II a patron of the Jockey Club from 1947 until her death in September 2022 and the King and Queen first being honorary members before becoming joint patrons in May 2024.

Epsom's general manager Jim Allen said: "We're honoured and thrilled that the King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby day.

“Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK, and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse."

The visit by the royal family to see the 247th Derby will continue a long tradition for the premier Classic, with Queen Elizabeth II missing the event only twice from the start of her reign until the coronavirus pandemic – in 1956 when on a state visit to Sweden and in 1984 for the 40th anniversary of D-Day in France.

Allen added: "Derby day provides joy and entertainment to millions of people around the world as one of Britain’s most famous and iconic events, and royal attendance has been synonymous with the meeting for generations. We're delighted that their Majesties will be continuing this tradition next week."

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