Epsom plotting big uplift in Derby attendance with thousands signed up for new DerbyFest on the hill

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Epsom's general manager said he expects more than 60,000 people to attend this year's Derby festival as the course attempts to reinvigorate its showcase meeting.

Jim Allen was in high spirits at the track's official gallops morning on Tuesday and plans to offer racegoers a completely difference experience this year in an attempt to tackle dwindling attendance figures.

Last year, just 22,312 people attended Derby day, the lowest number in modern history and a 41 per cent decrease from 2019, but better is predicted this year as the track brings in a host of new initiatives for the fixture on June 5 and 6.

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"Over the two days we're expecting over 60,000 people to come to the Derby festival," Allen said. "We're not too far from selling out the grandstand enclosure with certain enclosures having already sold out.

"Out on the hill we have DerbyFest in partnership with Frank Warren and currently have more than 22,000 people registered to come out over the two days, so we're really happy with it."

Allen will oversee his second Derby festival this year after being appointed in October 2024 and he reports positive early ticket sales.

"We're really happy with sales this year," he said. "The numbers are certainly up and we've put plans in place to rejuvenate the Derby. As ever with these things, you can be beholden to the weather. Although it is meant to cool next week, we're hopeful. It doesn't have to be 30C, but some 20s would be nice."

Clerk aiming for 'fast side of good ground'

The gallops morning was overseen by clerk of the course Andrew Cooper, who is aiming for the Derby to be run on good to firm ground in ten days' time.

"My view is that we should always work back from the Derby and that it shouldn't be run on anything quicker than good to firm," he said. "Sometimes you have to go into the Friday on good because you know this quick, drying track could be good to firm by Saturday. If we can be on the fast side of good that's what we should be aiming for.

"If I was describing today's ground I'd say it's on the slow side of good, you have to be somewhere near that for this exercise morning and we were exercising at the right time of day in that respect. On a 30C plus day like today you could come back this evening and it would be the fast side of good, it's that type of track."

The scene at Epsom on Tuesday Credit: Megan Rose Photography

It has been a difficult build-up to the meeting for Cooper, who has been clerk of the course since 1996, with the current very hot spell expected to be followed by cooler and possibly wetter weather.

He added: "I can't see much rain until Monday or Tuesday the week of the festival. It's cooler that week but a week away in weather terms is a long time. What might be showing as 10mm might end up being 1mm. If it's dry for the rest of this week then we'll water to some degree and then make a plan."

Leading Oaks contender Legacy Link was one of the event's key draws and her rider Colin Keane was happy with the condition of the track.

He said: "It seems in good nick, there was a good cover of grass on it and it's had a nice bit of water on it, so it's plenty safe enough and it rode well."

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