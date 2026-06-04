'She can hugely outperform her current price' - why this horse can win the Betfred Oaks

The Betfred Oaks takes place at Epsom (4.00 ) on Friday. Find out the selections from our top team below.

By Harry Wilson

I've had Legacy Link in my tracker since her eye-catching fourth behind Precise in the Fillies' Mile last year and I liked what I saw when she won the Musidora Stakes at York last month.

The manner in which she glided into the lead spoke of her class, while the way she battled and then pulled away at the line when she was entitled to come on for the run hinted that better things await.

She looks like she'll have even more to offer over a mile and a half, which is backed up by her pedigree (her dam is a sister to Frankel), and she hails from a yard that knows what it takes to win the Oaks.

By Sam Hardy

The Gosdens boast a fine record having won three of the last nine runnings and they have another solid chance this year in the shape of Legacy Link.

The daughter of Dubawi was a winner of a novice at Haydock as a two-year-old and finished the campaign off with a fourth-place finish in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

The manner in which she pulled clear of her rivals in the Musidora at York last time suggests she could be top drawer.

By Joe Eccles

This does not look like the strongest running of the Oaks and Legacy Link may not need significant improvement on her Musidora win to be up to the task.

The daughter of Dubawi holds Group 1 form courtesy of her fourth in last year's Fillies' Mile and shaped as though the step up to 1m4f would suit when winning at York on seasonal debut.

Legacy Link 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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By Robbie Wilders

Coolmore have plundered the Oaks twice in the past few years with second strings, and Cameo was one of the most impressive trial winners we have seen this season.

While the Lingfield race she won may not have been the strongest, she couldn’t have done it any easier and the time was faster than the colts’ trial on that card.

She recorded a 4lb higher Racing Post Rating at Lingfield than Amelia Earhart did for her Cheshire Oaks victory, and the disparity between the two Aidan O'Brien-trained runners in the market seems crazy.

By Daniel Hill

Benvenuto Cellini will probably win the Derby, but he doesn't make much appeal at his current odds. I was interested in his stablemate Precise for the Oaks, but the rain has ruled her out, while Amelia Earhart is too short when you consider she was beaten on four of her five starts as a two-year-old and her superiority in the Cheshire Oaks was owing to the fact the runner-up didn't handle the track.

The prospect of give in the ground is unlikely to suit Venetian Lace and Legacy Link, and an each-way punt on Cameo could be the way to go. Ballydoyle have won this in the past with lesser-fancied contenders and Cameo was well on top in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. She's also won with give in the ground.

By James Hill

The absence of Precise leaves this looking quite an open contest.

I'm not sure why Amelia Earhart remains so solid. She lost four of her five starts at two, while her Chester success wasn't outstanding. In contrast, her stablemate Cameo seems to be largely ignored, but the form of her Lingfield win is better and the time was decent (half a second quicker than the Derby trial).

Out of a Galileo mare, she'll do for me at the odds.

Cameo 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Matt Rennie

I'm keen to take on the leading contenders in the Oaks and it would not surprise me if K Sarra runs a big race at double-figure odds.

The Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old was all at sea on her comeback in the Fred Darling Stakes, but she really caught the eye when third behind Legacy Link in the Musidora Stakes.

She took her time to warm up that day, but really got her act together in the final furlong and fared better than her two-and-a-quarter-length defeat suggested.

Rossa Ryan insisted afterwards that over a longer trip they would have had a big shout of winning, and 1m4f will be her optimum for a trainer who knows how to win the Oaks.

By Ben Chapman

K Sarra appeals as an improving filly who looks set to step forward significantly for 1m4f.

She stayed on strongly to finish third behind Legacy Link in the Musidora Stakes at York, having been outpaced before finishing her race off well.

That effort suggests she is crying out for a stronger stamina test, which Epsom’s Oaks will provide. Lightly raced and from the Ralph Beckett yard, she looks a strong each-way contender in an open renewal.

K Sarra 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Jonny Pearson

Aidan O'Brien's filly impressed on her final start last term when winning a Group 3 at the Curragh on heavy ground. She finished ahead of both Thundering On and Cameo, and that looks to be a strong piece of form.

She was a little disappointing on reappearance at Chester, but that was on a surface that was likely too quick and she may have needed the run.

With the rain Epsom has had this week and the unsettled forecast ahead of Friday, she can hugely outperform her current price.

Sugar Island 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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