Epsom going unchanged as course misses nearby rain - with pleasant forecast for Friday's Oaks day

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Andrew Cooper said Epsom had "escaped relatively lightly" in terms of rainfall in the area on Thursday.

The clerk of the course has left the ground unchanged as good on the five-furlong course and good to soft on the Derby track following some short showers throughout the afternoon.

"I think we've escaped relatively lightly so far," Cooper said at 5pm on Thursday. "We measured just under 4mm in showers today and half of that was a shower at 2.30pm. There's been a hell of a lot of rain just south of us in the Gatwick area, but we've only had bits and pieces of light showers through the morning.

"I think I'm going to leave the ground as we've got it, which is good on the five-furlong course and good to soft on the Derby track."

The forecast looks predominantly dry before the course's two-day Derby festival begins on Friday, with the outlook brighter than initially feared.

Amelia Earhart: favourite for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"You wouldn't rule out something this evening, but it's a greater likelihood that we stay dry," Cooper said. "When it hasn't been raining it's either been sunshine or windy. You should never underestimate how drying wind is; it's more drying than heat sometimes, and if you combine the two you really do dry quickly.

"We'll take stock again first thing in the morning. Friday looks like a nice day, predominantly if not totally dry, and it should be quite a pleasant day."

The sole non-runner on the card so far is Benefacta in the Woodcote Stakes (2.05 ), while Amelia Earhart remains at the head of the betting for the feature Betfred Oaks (4.00 ) in which nine runners will go to post.

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