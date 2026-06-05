'He is progressive and unexposed at the trip' - why this horse can win the Betfred Derby

The Betfred Derby , one of the crown jewels in the British Flat racing calendar, takes place at Epsom (4.00 ) on Saturday. Find out the selections from our top team below.

By Matt Rennie

I'm a big fan of Benvenuto Cellini and even though his price is very short now, he's still the most likely winner. It's a boring suggestion and any more major rain is a worry, given his defeat in last year's Futurity Trophy, but the way he glided his way around Chester was very striking.

Epsom should suit him to a tee and Aidan O'Brien clearly sends his ideal Derby types to the Chester Vase now, given Lambourn's exploits a year ago.

By Sam Hardy

While master trainer Aidan O'Brien has four chances in this year's running, none caught the eye more so than Benvenuto Cellini did when winning the Chester Vase.

He was a Group 2 winner as a two-year-old and finished the season a beaten favourite in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

Item won the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York and is the obvious danger for Juddmonte, while James J Braddock has each-way claims.

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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By Jack Haynes

The market spoke volumes in the lead-up to the Dante and York winner Item is fancied to follow up in the Derby.

Juddmonte's colt was very well backed in the minutes before his return on the Knavesmire and put in an impressive performance against race-fit rivals to score in good style.

The form of his two wins as a juvenile has been franked and he is the one to beat if staying the trip.

By James Hill

I think 2-1 about a Chester Vase winner is pretty short, and Benvenuto Cellini's CV isn't impeccable – he's already been beaten by stablemate Action, who is a considerably bigger price.

Action in turn was defeated by Item in the Dante last time, and the unbeaten Frankel colt is quite rightly top rated.

Item is a little short on experience and wouldn't want too much more rain, but from what we saw at York, you'd be hopeful he will see out 1m4f.

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Tom Peacock

Having fallen in love with Pierre Bonnard at Newmarket last October, I was initially disappointed when he was well beaten on his comeback in April. It was a view I've reappraised, as he's a big, stuffy sort of colt who got better with racing at two and the same could apply this season.

His second outing in the Leopardstown Derby Trial was a step forward again and as a son of the Derby winner Camelot, with class and stamina on his female side too, he should be at his best at Epsom.

By Stuart Redding

Benvenuto Cellini has taken the lion's share of attention recently but I prefer his stablemate Pierre Bonnard.

He has clearly not lived up to expectations in two starts this season but looked an ideal Derby candidate as a juvenile.

Recent reports from Ballydoyle suggest we can expect to see significant improvement from him in the race they have been targeting for months.

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Ben Chapman

Maltese Cross looks a live player after a strong win in the Lingfield Derby Trial, where he showed a blend of tactical speed and staying power over 1m3f. That performance strongly suggests he will be even better suited by 1m4f at Epsom, where stamina under pressure is key.

He is progressive and unexposed at the trip, making him a genuine contender in a Derby that lacks a dominant standout, especially with the rain seemingly going against market leader Benvenuto Cellini.

Maltese Cross 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

By Scott Burton

We saw at Chantilly last Sunday that it takes very good horses in the number two and three slots for Ballydoyle to set up a Classic for their chosen one. While Benvenuto Cellini looks a very worthy favourite, I'm far from convinced by the supporting trio and thus there is a chink of light for the challengers.

Bay Of Brilliance has shown the sort of talent and aptitude to put him on the premises, while he's bred to appreciate a thorough test at 1m4f if he can get in a battle with fluent and speedy Benvenuto Cellini over the closing two furlongs.

By Joe Eccles

I was mightily impressed by Benvenuto Cellini at Chester and the Ballydoyle number one is clearly the horse to beat on Saturday.

Bay Of Brilliance rates a solid each-way alternative to the favourite, however, having been beaten only a neck in the Lingfield Derby Trial last time.

Ralph Beckett's son of New Bay has gained both of his wins with cut in the ground, so this week's rain rates a big plus for his chances, and 2021 Derby winner Adayar was also second at Lingfield before going one place better at Epsom.

Bay Of Brilliance 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

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Free horse racing tips for Friday, June 5 at Epsom, Musselburgh and Doncaster

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