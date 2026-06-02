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Epsom countdown: final Classic fields revealed with 14 declared for the Derby and Precise ruled out of the Oaks

Summary
  • The Betfred Derby and Oaks take centre stage at Epsom this week
  • Declarations for the two Classic contests close at 10am
  • The starting draw for the Derby will also be revealed before noon
iconCopy
Summary
  • The Betfred Derby and Oaks take centre stage at Epsom this week
  • Declarations for the two Classic contests close at 10am
  • The starting draw for the Derby will also be revealed before noon

DERBY DECLARATIONS IN

Benvenuto Cellini: he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner
Benvenuto Cellini: heads O'Brien's Derby teamCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

With just minutes to spare O'Brien has made his Derby picks, declaring four of his seven entries. 

Favourite Benvenuto Cellini is one of those to stand his ground, with Causeway, Endorsement and Proposition ruled out. 

Action TBC
Alderman Pat Dobbs
Ancient Egypt David Egan
A Taste Of Glory Jamie Spencer
Balzac Silvestre de Sousa
Bay Of Brilliance Hector Crouch
Benvenuto Cellini TBC
Christmas Day TBC
Item Colin Keane
James J Braddock Dylan Browne McMonagle
Maltese Cross Tom Marquand
Pierre Bonnard TBC
Poker Rowan Scott 
Rebel Rocker Rob Hornby

Epsom weather latest

The Galileo tent on the stands' side at Epsom. It will host the O Beach Ibiza experience
The view at Epsom yesterday morning

While O'Brien keeps us in suspense, I've made the arduous journey across my living room to bring you a live weather report – one of the benefits of living a stone's throw from Epsom racecourse. 

A whopping 33m of total rain fell in the area between Monday and Tuesday evening – way more than the top end of 20mm that was forecast.

Thankfully, it's been dry overnight and the ground remains good to soft, good in places on the Derby course.

There is 2-3mm of rain in the forecast for today but it's not arrived yet, with things looking overcast but much calmer outside my window. 

Thursday has the potential to be a bit dicier with some possibly heavier showers on the way.

Another Derby contender

Maybe my last blog post was all the reminder Jane Chapple-Hyam needed as she's now declared Balzac

The outsider is set to be ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, who will be chasing his first win in the Epsom Classic. 

Now we wait for O'Brien to make his move... 

Declared so far...

Aidan O'Brien: plans to run Benvenuto Cellini, Pierre Bonnard, Christmas Day and Action in the Derby
Aidan O'Brien: yet to declare his runnersCredit: Patrick McCann

The final field is determined at 10am but any declarations made by 9.30am cannot be cancelled, so let's look at who is already confirmed for this weekend's Classics. 

Aidan O'Brien is, as usual, keeping us all in suspense this morning and is yet to declare his team, but most other trainers have hopped on their computers early and signalled their intent. 

All bar Ballydoyle's fleet and the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Balzac (150-1) have been declared for the Derby, meaning the likes of Item, Maltese Cross and James J Braddock are confirmed runners. 

Over in the Oaks, we're also waiting in suspense for O'Brien, with only his runners and the Andrew Balding-trained Prizeland (66-1) currently not declared. 

Today's key times

As mentioned, the declarations are slowly trickling in for the Oaks and the Derby, but here's a few timings this morning I've got underlined on my notepad...

10am - Declarations for the Derby, Oaks and Friday's card close
11.30am - Derby draw takes place
1pm - Jockey bookings must be finalised

Good morning!

EPSOM, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Runners leave the stalls in the Investec Asset Management Handicap Stakes over 5 furlongs during Epsom Races at Epsom racecourse on April 20, 2011 in Epsom, England (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Epsom: declarations for this week's Classics take place at 10amCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Hello and welcome to a fascinating morning as this week's Classics take shape with declarations for the Betfred Oaks and Derby

The final fields for the two Epsom Group 1 contests are set to revealed at 10am, although declarations are already rolling in as I type, so be sure to stay tuned for all the latest on this week's big event. 

The fun doesn't stop there, however, as the Derby draw gets its own event in London this morning, with the starting line-up due to learn their place in the stalls just before noon. 

Our man on the ground Oli Barnard will be on site to bring us all the news from the Derby draw, and we might just have a little betting insight for you too, so grab a cup of tea, sit back and let's see how this all plays out.