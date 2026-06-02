DERBY DECLARATIONS IN

The view at Epsom yesterday morning

While O'Brien keeps us in suspense, I've made the arduous journey across my living room to bring you a live weather report – one of the benefits of living a stone's throw from Epsom racecourse.

A whopping 33m of total rain fell in the area between Monday and Tuesday evening – way more than the top end of 20mm that was forecast.

Thankfully, it's been dry overnight and the ground remains good to soft, good in places on the Derby course.

There is 2-3mm of rain in the forecast for today but it's not arrived yet, with things looking overcast but much calmer outside my window.

Thursday has the potential to be a bit dicier with some possibly heavier showers on the way.