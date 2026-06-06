2026 Derby pinstickers' guide

Conditions remain drizzly but windy at Epsom on Saturday morning Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Epsom's Andrew Cooper has described the current situation as a "better picture" than expected, with the potential for the Derby course to quicken due to this morning's conditions.

The Surrey track has been hit with just 0.4mm of rainfall following a dry day on the opening day of the Betfred Derby festival on Friday, and the clerk of the course has not ruled out the ground quickening.

Speaking at 7.30am, he said: "Depending on what happens today, I wouldn't rule out a slight improvement in the Derby course going description. In my mind, it's moving to good, good to soft in places, but it would only take one sharp shower to change that.

"It's probably a better picture ground-wise than what people might have been expecting to wake up to. We do have rain in the area, but it's overcast and breezy now, and the rain isn't amounting to any quantity."

The ground remains good to soft, good in places on the Derby course, and good on the five-furlong course, as it was at the end of Friday's card.

Cooper added: "We've had very little rain so far – we're only measuring about 0.4mm - and it certainly doesn't look, immediately, like there's going to be anything other than patchy, drizzly rainfall in the next couple of hours.

"We had been forecast a bit more around this time, but that's not materialised as of yet. It's quite breezy, and I think the winds will pick up as the day goes on. We've had a dry night until the drizzle we've had, but there's certainly been no deterioration in ground conditions.

"We open up a fresh mile of ground for today on the inside, and I think that course walks 50-50 good to soft and good, and to me everything walks tighter than it did at any stage yesterday."