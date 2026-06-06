- More
Epsom LIVE: Ground conditions 'better than expected' as clerk raises possible Derby course going change
Summary
- The 247th running of the Derby takes place at Epsom at 4pm
- Benvenuto Cellini, the ride of Ryan Moore, is favourite
- Aidan O'Brien is bidding for his 12th Derby success
- The Joseph O'Brien-trained James J Braddock was well backed on Friday after his trainer won Friday's Oaks with Thundering On
- The highlight of the undercard is a Coronation Cup (2.40) rematch between Calandagan and Jan Brueghel
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- The 247th running of the Derby takes place at Epsom at 4pm
- Benvenuto Cellini, the ride of Ryan Moore, is favourite
- Aidan O'Brien is bidding for his 12th Derby success
- The Joseph O'Brien-trained James J Braddock was well backed on Friday after his trainer won Friday's Oaks with Thundering On
- The highlight of the undercard is a Coronation Cup (2.40) rematch between Calandagan and Jan Brueghel
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
2026 Derby pinstickers' guide
Have a read of our 2026 Derby pinstickers' guide, featuring runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender.
Derby thoughts from a past winner
David Milnes in Newmarket
Michael Bell won the Derby with the Johnny Murtagh-ridden Motivator in 2005 and 21 years on was out on the Newmarket gallops on Saturday morning with his idea of this year's Epsom Classic winner.
He said: "I think baby Jesus himself, Joseph O'Brien, can do it again after his Oaks win yesterday. His runner, James J Braddock, won a recognised trial in Ireland last time and ticks plenty of boxes for Epsom from what I've seen."
On the ground updates
Catherine Macrae at Epsom
It is not a morning for top hats and fascinators.
The showers are relatively light but are still falling steadily, made all the less inviting by a strong breeze pushing the rain up the home straight.
Only Oli Bell has seen fit to don the top hat this morning as part of his duties to ITV’s Opening Show, but the rest of the early arrivals to Epsom (myself included) are looking far from their Derby finest after taking shelter in the media tent near the winning post.
It is not the sort of weather that will lend itself to the track’s big revival event, with the numbers on the Hill likely to be impacted by what the locals are seeing outside their windows this morning.
Let’s hope the action on the track makes this a day worth braving the elements for.
Benvenuto Cellini's rivals being backed by punters
Benvenuto Cellini was an impressive winner at Chester last month and is Aidan O'Brien's leading charge in today's Betfred Derby.
Although he continues to dominate the market, several firms are seeing movement in the betting for other contenders, with Ladbrokes reporting that James J Braddock is now 8-1 (from 12s). Item is also a 4-1 chance, having been 9-2 overnight.
Jointly owned by ITV Racing's Kevin Blake, the son of Zarak is bidding to complete the Oaks-Derby double for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle, who struck with Thundering On yesterday.
Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “The Derby is always one of the standout moments in the racing calendar, and today is no different, with huge interest from punters across the board.
"While Benvenuto Cellini tops the betting, it’s Item that’s proving the most popular with customers, while we’ve also seen strong support for James J Braddock and Christmas Day in the lead-up to the race."
'This track should suit his racing style' - Harry Wilson returns with his Derby day tips
Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle teamed up for Classic success with Thundering On in yesterday's Betfred Oaks, and red-hot tipster Harry Willson is backing the pair for more joy on Derby day.
Our shrewd operator, who landed two winners on Friday, is keen on the chances of Alcantor in the opening Group 3 Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes (1.30).
He says: "Alcantor showed plenty of good form when trained in France, notably only being overhauled late on in a Group 1 in September, and was likely in need of the run when fading late on having tried to make all in a mile Listed race on his stable debut last time. This slight drop in trip could suit and this track should suit his racing style."
For more of his tips on Derby day, click here.
Derby day odds
Fourteen runners head to post for this afternoon's feature, so let's look at the market with the race sponsors.
Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom)
Betfred: 9-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 4-1 Item, 7 Pierre Bonnard, 15-2 James J Braddock, 11 Maltese Cross, 12 Bay Of Brilliance, Christmas Day, 14 Action, 22 Ancient Egypt, 50 Rebel Rocker, 80 Alderman, 100 Balzac, 125 A Taste Of Glory, Poker.
'It's a better picture ground-wise than what was expected'
Epsom's Andrew Cooper has described the current situation as a "better picture" than expected, with the potential for the Derby course to quicken due to this morning's conditions.
The Surrey track has been hit with just 0.4mm of rainfall following a dry day on the opening day of the Betfred Derby festival on Friday, and the clerk of the course has not ruled out the ground quickening.
Speaking at 7.30am, he said: "Depending on what happens today, I wouldn't rule out a slight improvement in the Derby course going description. In my mind, it's moving to good, good to soft in places, but it would only take one sharp shower to change that.
"It's probably a better picture ground-wise than what people might have been expecting to wake up to. We do have rain in the area, but it's overcast and breezy now, and the rain isn't amounting to any quantity."
The ground remains good to soft, good in places on the Derby course, and good on the five-furlong course, as it was at the end of Friday's card.
Cooper added: "We've had very little rain so far – we're only measuring about 0.4mm - and it certainly doesn't look, immediately, like there's going to be anything other than patchy, drizzly rainfall in the next couple of hours.
"We had been forecast a bit more around this time, but that's not materialised as of yet. It's quite breezy, and I think the winds will pick up as the day goes on. We've had a dry night until the drizzle we've had, but there's certainly been no deterioration in ground conditions.
"We open up a fresh mile of ground for today on the inside, and I think that course walks 50-50 good to soft and good, and to me everything walks tighter than it did at any stage yesterday."
Ground and weather updates to follow
I have just got off the phone with Epsom clerk of the course Andrew Cooper for the latest ground and weather update for Derby day.
But for now, the ground remains good on the five-furlong course and good to soft, good in places on the Derby course.
Good morning!
Good morning, and WELCOME to Derby day!
After all the talk over the last few months and weeks, we are just HOURS away from the 247th running of the Betfred Derby, which takes place at Epsom at 4pm.
Stay with us throughout the day as we provide you with everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's stellar fixture.
As always, get in touch and email – liveblog@racingpost.com