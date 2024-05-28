Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote booked for 150-1 outsider Kamboo in Epsom Classic

Recent Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote has been booked to partner 150-1 outsider Kamboo in Saturday's Betfred-sponsored Epsom feature .

Kamboo will be one of two runners in the Classic for owner Abdulla Al Mansoori, who will also be represented by supplementary entry Tabletalk .

Kingscote landed a fairytale first win in the Derby on 5-2 favourite Desert Crown for Sir Michael Stoute two years ago but this time will be coming from the other end of the market on the Richard Hughes-trained son of Awtaad.

Twelve months ago Kingscote rode the fancied Passenger, who was sent off a 8-1 chance but probably did not stay when finishing 12th behind Auguste Rodin.

Kamboo, who will be having his first start of the season this weekend, had two outings on the all-weather at Kempton at the end of last year, most recently beating subsequent winner Sardinian Warrior over a mile in December.

Before that, he had finished fifth to the potentially smart Matsuri, an impressive winner at Leicester on Monday, over the same course and distance. On both occasions he was ridden by Hughes's jockey Finley Marsh.

Tabletalk, the owner's other runner, was supplemented at a cost of £75,000 on Monday and will be ridden by James Doyle.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Al Mansoori, said: "We've booked Richard Kingscote for the ride on Kamboo as he has plenty of experience of the track and knows what winning the Derby is all about. Richard Hughes is pleased with the horse and hopefully he can run a nice race."

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 9-4 City Of Troy, 9-2 Ambiente Friendly, 5 Los Angeles, 6 Ancient Wisdom, 11 Dancing Gemini, 14 Macduff, 16 Diego Velazquez, Voyage, 20 Bellum Justum, 25 bar



